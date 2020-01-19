A closer look at Todd Monken

ATHENS – Georgia’s football coach Kirby Smart has no shortage of candidates for its employees’ vacancies, but one name that remains in circulation is Todd Monken.

This kind of attitude would quickly attract attention and make a statement about UGA’s commitment to the passing game.

Mark Schalbach from ESPN reported earlier this week that it is worth keeping an eye on Monken.

Smart has probably spoken to several potential candidates. The head coach of the Bulldogs in the fifth year is anything but thorough in his search for trainers.

Monken was one of Freddie Kitchens ‘Cleveland Browns’ employees last season.

Kitchens, a former Alabama quarterback, was responsible for a team that ended up 19th in the NFL, while Baker Mayfield was the focus.

Monken called games for the # 1 passing game in the NFL at Tampa Bay the previous year.

The 2018 Bucs traveled an average of 320.3 meters, with quarterbacks Jameis Winton and Ryan Fitzpatrick doing 65.3 percent of their passes together.

Monken’s crime in Tampa Bay set records for entire yards, overtaking yards and touchdowns. According to Cleveland.com, he had interviews for the vacancies with the head coaches of Jets and Packers.

PODCAST: Brandon Adams reviews the job offer in Georgia

However, it is Monken’s college-level success that can be translated.

Monken trained future NFL draft picks of the first round, JaMarcus Russell from the LSU and Brandon Weeden from the state of Oklahoma.

Both Russell and Weeden are in the top 10 nationwide when it comes to Monken’s efficiency. These statistics correspond to the Smart model for offensive success.

Smart preached balance and wanted a running game that he could rely on, but also efficiency and explosive airborne games.

Smart Bulldogs bring back nine of eleven starters from a championship defense that led the nation with the fewest points per game (12.60).

The offense, however, is reloading.

Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman has been added to the quarterback to replace the late junior Jake Fromm.

RELATED: Compare Jamie Newman’s statistics for 2019 against Jake Fromm’s

Georgia’s passing game took 72nd place in the national team last season with 223 meters per game. The unit was strapped to the position by the loss of the top 5 receivers from the previous season and a series of injuries.

Smart called it a “carousel” recipient rotation and referred to the challenge of creating some kind of consistency with different personnel in the field every week.

Quincy Avery, Newman’s QB trainer, said that Newman had learned that he would suffer a crime in which the ball is kicked “outside the hash” of the offensive.

RELATED: QB coach points to a new direction of Georgian football crime

James Coley was appointed offensive coordinator last January, replacing Jm Chaney, who left Georgia to become Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

Coley retained the tasks of the quarterback coach and also took over the tasks of play calling.

Monken has made it clear in the past that game rules are important to him, so this seems to be a possible trigger.

The Bulldogs also added Ole Miss’ former head coach, Matt Luke, to the baton to coach the offensive line instead of coach Sam Pittman.

The Georgia crime appeared to have changed personality in the Sugar Bowl. She made a couple of third-and-1 calls and let the ball run outside more often.

It’s hard to say how and where Monken fits in the offensive meeting room when he has a choice.

But Smart is a kind of “process” trainer that doesn’t need all the answers from the start and has proven to be willing to let things go over the long off-season.

At least Monken is the kind of attitude that would cause a stir.

Smart did not specify a schedule for filling vacancies.