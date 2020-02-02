A community clears up after the cemetery vandalism

SOUTH MOUNTAIN, PA. – Before Friday morning, someone was walking through Strang Cemetery, knocking over 93 gravestones and smashing 110 light poles.

“It looked like a tornado,” said Rev. Lee Daywalt, vice president of the Strang Cemetery Association. “All the rubble from the posts was in the middle of the street.”

Some families have buried generations of ancestors in the cemetery.

Long-time resident of the South Mountains, Jackie Boyd, visits her daughter, brother, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law and father-in-law, all of whom are buried there. When she saw the tombstones of her daughter-in-law, mother-in-law and father-in-law, she was devastated.

“It is a terrible sin,” she said. “I mean why? Why would anyone do that?”

Local guides are organizing voluntary efforts to raise the gravestones and pick up the rubble. Several companies donate time and material for the cleanup. They will meet on February 3rd to start work.

“They pretty much stick together in this community,” said Kim Cordell, a Waynesboro resident who has a family in the cemetery. “It’s a small area and pretty much everyone knows everyone or is somehow related.”

Daywalt also accepts donations to fund the work.

Checks can be sent to:

Strand cemetery

PO box 128

South Mountain, PA 17261

They can also be dropped off at the Preserving Our Heritage Museum, which is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A gold Chevrolet truck with two off-road lights on the front grille was visible in the area when the vandalism occurred. The police are asking everyone with information about the incident to call 717-264-5161.