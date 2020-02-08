A company and a forest block threatened by a large “unconfined” fire west of Bulls

A fire ripping through grasslands, brush and forests in an area west of Bulls is expected to burn for “a day or two,” according to fire officials.

“Crews from across Manawatu, Rangitikei and Wanganui have been fighting a fire in the meadows, brush and forest for the past few hours,” said Rangitikei Rural Fire in a Facebook message.

The post also saluted a group of local farmers and entrepreneurs who helped the fire crew build firewalls: “We volunteer to do it, you don’t do it, it’s hero] right there, “reads the message.

Eight helicopters and several crews continue to fight the fire, said Fire and Emergency New Zealand. He was unable to confirm whether two companies near the fire were safe.

The fire is located between Brandon Hall Rd and Pukepapa Rd extension, west of Bulls. Image / Google Maps

The fire was between the extension of Pukepapa Road and Brandon Hall Road and threatened Santoft Forest and Farmland Foods.

Meanwhile, the scale of the fire shocked residents and those who crossed the region.

Camille Farr said the sky was covered with a haze of yellow smoke.

“We could feel it by driving right past Bulls where we were in the middle of the smoke,” she said.

“The closer we got, the more we could see how thick and large the mass was. It shone.

“It’s so scary to see after [the] Australian fires and it was really windy too.”

Residents of Fielding, at least 20 minutes from the fire, said they could smell the smoke.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, the fire had reached 80 hectares and was creating a significant eastward smoke drift, with reports of smoke from the Manawatu Gorge, Woodville and as far as central Hawke Bay, a statement by Fire and Emergency NZ told me.

.