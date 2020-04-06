A Complete Guide to the Star of the Tiger King Now

To say we are grateful for Tiger King at times like this would come true.

The Netflix documentary series presents absurd and sometimes unbelievable stories Joe Exotic, an exotic zookeeper who fights with big cat lovers Carole Baskin came to a dramatic turn when the FBI began investigating whether Joe had not challenged his rival.

Among Joe’s descendants into what is closest to him described as madness, the filmmaker introduces the actor with their own story as unique as the tiger king himself.

If you’ve released a seven part series, you know how the saga ends. But where are Joe’s former employees and other controversial Tiger King characters now, and how do they feel about the screenplay?

Joe Exotic



The 57-year-old, named Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year jail term for plotting a murder plot for Carole Baskin and violating several wildlife laws. He admitted releasing five tigers at the base of his Wynnewood Zoo in Oklahoma, but claimed it was because he was “sick.”

Joe recently spoke to Netflix from behind the bar and said he was “ashamed” of his actions. “I’m done with Santa Carole Baskin, it’s time to turn the tables and get Joe out of jail for a free man and be released from all these charges,” he said. The filmmaker Tiger King also says that Joe likes it Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him in his life script adaptation.

Carole Baskin



Carole and her husband, Howard Baskin, continues to run the Big Cat Rescue, their animal shelter in Florida. However, she has criticized the Netflix series as “passionate” and “sensational,” which would deny speculation about her involvement in the loss of her second husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, in a long blog post.

“The series presents this without regard to the truth or in most cases even giving me the opportunity before publication to counter the absurd claims,” ​​Baskin wrote. “They don’t care about the truth. Bad lies are better for getting viewers.”

In response to a renewed interest in the cold case, authorities are seeking new leads from the public.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle



Celebrities such as Cultures and its Endangered Institutions and Endangered Species in South Carolina attract as much attention and horror as Joe Exotic’s audience. Since being released by Tiger King, Antle has denied all allegations of illegal euthanasia and rejected a former employee’s claim that he had a “harem wife” living in the zoo.

“It’s fresh,” he told Vanity Fair. “I have people coming out of the woodwork, welders, contractors, and people I paid millions of dollars for, to enrich my facilities … They know us very well … and not a soul who ever imagined that there was a cult what happens here There are a lot of cute girls here, because the conservation movement doesn’t attract cute girls. But cute girls have nothing to do with this old guy running around. “

Jeff Lowe



Following Joe’s conviction, a shady Las Vegas businessman and his wife took over operations for G.W. Zoo. During a recent appearance on Lights Out With David Spade, Lowe confirms that despite the financial difficulties, they still have plans to move the animal to a new 55-acre facility in Oklahoma this summer.

As for Lowe’s reaction to Tiger King, he said, “(Director Eric Goode) It makes us look like sluts but it really helps us to put it down, so it works just fine. “

Dillon Passage



Joe Exotic and her fourth husband were only eight months old at the time of his 2018 arrest, but the 24-year-old remained loyal to the ex-pet owner and said he was not “sorry” about their relationship.

In fact, Passage credits Joe for the reason he kicked addiction to prescription pills. As she explained to Variety, “Joe helped me to be in good health again, made me in the right state of mind, I felt alone, I felt no one was there for me, Joe made me feel like I had a reason to live. “

Passage now operates as a bar server in western Florida.

John Finlay



Finlay was 19 when Joe hired him to work at the zoo in 2003. A decade later, they married in an unofficial three-way ceremony with Travis Maldonado, who died of accidental gunshot wounds in 2017. According to Texas Monthly, their relationship ended in 2014, when Finlay was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly assaulting Joe at the zoo’s parking lot.

She has since created a new life for herself, complete with a shiny set of teeth. Finlay recently told TMZ that he worked as a welder in Oklahoma, involved a woman and six years of drug abuse. In the meantime, he wants to Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf to play it in the upcoming ministry.

Saffery Saff



Even after losing his arm in a tiger attack, Saffery remained as G.W. Zoo’s manager is due in 2018. Saffery told Esquire that he recently relocated to California, and now serves as a “check-in, clock-work.”

“I invested in blood, sweat, and tears up to that point, and for my own health and sanity, I needed to rest,” he said. “They are friends — and they are friends in the deepest sense of the word — and I love to reconnect. But I also like to find myself first.”

Erik Cowie



Cowie, who worked as a zookeeper for five years, was called to testify at Joe’s trial, where he claimed that older tigers were often shot and killed by Joe to free up space for new animals. “We needed three cages, he killed five cats,” he told local reporters at the time. “He came 4-10 in his arms and I knew he was just shooting the Cuddles, I heard him, and he went up the hill and left … ‘If I knew it would be easy to walk around the cage, I would just kill them all . ‘”

The filmmaker followed Cowie as she left the zoo and began working as a chef at an Oklahoma restaurant. He has yet to comment publicly on the Netflix series.

John Reinke



Reinke worked in the zoo for several years until the arrest of Joe and Lowe took over the operation. Nowadays, he focuses on a lifelong passion that has nothing to do with animals: race cars. Reinke told Speed51 that he now lives in Texas and had two dolphins while working as a mechanic.

“I haven’t talked to Joe since he was imprisoned,” he shared with Lights Out With David Spade. “It’s not because I hate Joe, I’ve been in love with him for 14 years … We just built a bond and I knew if I called him when he was in jail, he wouldn’t shut his mouth.”

Rick Kirkham



After losing all the footage he plans to use in the reality TV series about Joe in the fire (which is still unknown), Kirkham returns to Texas and suffers what he describes to the Tiger King filmmaker as a nervous breakdown. Kirkham, who says he now lives in Norway and works as a freelance journalist, recently claimed he shot footage of Joe killing a zoo animal before the fire.

“Joe is a very real character, a very bad guy, but also very lost, and I think that’s why you almost felt him in the documentary. I have nothing there to feel sorry for. very bad for the animals and the people who work for him, “Kirkham told Extra.

Joshua Dial



After serving as Joe’s campaign manager during the failure of the Oklahoma governor, Dial cut all ties with controversial figures.

“I’ve been striving to get ahead, and I’ve succeeded so far. I’ve been given a new life and a second chance when I meet my fiance. I have no desire to bring any pain in my life,” he told Oxygen .com, referring to the shooting death of Maldonado, which he witnessed. Dial said, “I have a hard time sitting in the office right now, I think it has to do with how Travis killed himself in the zoo office, so I don’t know what job I want to get in.”

James Garretson



The former owner of the strip club played a key role in Joe’s arrest by acting as a confidential informant for the FBI. In a recent interview with Australian radio show Carly & Seamus, Garretson said he faced challenges because of his role in Joe’s death.

As he says, “It comes to Joe killing a lot of animals so people can call me what they want to call me. I think I’m doing the right thing. If you’re a pet lover, you’re not going to call me a snitch.”

He now lives in southern Florida and runs the jet ski business.

