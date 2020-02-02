“A completely different world”: A quiet NSD lead for Huskers, many others like TE Fidone in the 2021s are the focus National sport

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – When Thomas Fidone broke into the open courtyard after a theft at Lewis Central High on Friday night, the noise of the crowd swelled as it does when everyone knows what’s next.

Fidone, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound striker in basketball and a 4-star footballer of the nationally coveted 2021 class, took off, threw the ball behind his head, and grabbed the two-handed hammer Dunk.

The ball shot from the rear edge halfway to the rafters, an opportunity that was only missed when Central did not get a bucket of sales. The rest of it – the athletics, the strength, the whole package that went through everything loud and clear.

Lewis Central coach Dan Miller was not happy on the bench. In the top row of the grandstands in the gym, Matt Lubick, the new Nebraska offensive coordinator and trainer for mass athletes, giggled. In the second row on the other side, Fidone’s father, TJ, wanted the renovation but shrugged and said, “Still pretty impressive.”

As strange as it may seem, this school and this scene – Lubick and Husker are pursuing a young recruit with Sean Beckton, after he had followed the offensive coordinator of the state of Kansas, Courtney Messingham, and LSU assistant Bill Busch at school that day , and dozens of high-end people programs through the doors at Lewis Central in the past three weeks – this is January for college football player recruitment. Just days before the first Wednesday of February, the only National Signing Day and one of the busiest days on the college football calendar, the focus is mostly on recruiting 2021 candidates like Fidone and even 2022 and beyond, rather than the 2020s ,

“It was insane,” said Lewis Central football coach Justin Kammrad after the game when Fidone, who has 20 offerings from all types of college football kings, chatted with the family while wearing a printed Husker baseball cap “402” carried the page. “It was the who’s who of college football (visit here) and I’m glad the calendar turns to February. … It will be a little quieter for the next month.

“It’s good for (colleges) and allows them to move forward with recruiting and things like that. It’s not easy, but it’s obviously for a good cause and it helps to shed light on our other players.”

In the last week of the January contact period alone, schools such as Nebraska, the LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Iowa, the State of Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, the State of Kansas and others have passed through the Omaha area. All of them have trainers sent to review prospects for schools in the region for 2021 and beyond, rather than players running to sign their national letters of intent next week.

At Lewis Central, the focus is on Fidone, who was named MVP of the All-American Bowl Underclassman Scouting combine last month, rather than Logan Jones, the defensive lineman of 2020 who actually played in the All-American Bowl himself and Frontcourt-Spot shares a starting spot with Fidone on the basketball court, who has already been signed, sealed and delivered to Iowa.

Since the early signing of the contract in football made itself felt – in December 2017 the players were allowed to sign for the first time before February – this is increasingly the case and the numbers speak for themselves. The Huskers to the north of 20, for example, have been offering prospects for junior day events in the past few weeks and had exactly one official visitor for Lincoln in 2020. They hired 23 players for 25 spots in December and could use one or even both of the remaining openings in the postseason to explore the transfer options.

They spent the lion’s share of the contact period in January visiting schools with younger recruits that either already have scholarship offerings or those that have offers extended. It’s a big change that most coaches agree to at both high school and college levels, but it’s still a change.

“In the past, the focus was on the 2020 boys, the seniors,” said Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman. “Secure, make sure they don’t falter, or” Hey, if that guy gives up, you’re next on the board. “The (FCS) schools, the Division II schools, who see who they will pick up.

“(This year) the only schools looking at the 2020s are the NAIA schools.”

One of the difficulties is that although the 2021s are the main focus of recruitment visits, college coaches are not allowed to speak to these players in person until spring, so they come to school and speak to coaches, but I can’t speak to the player myself put.

“It confuses the children’s crap,” said Huffman, who had to explain to one of his players that attending college didn’t stop him from stopping to talk to him. “This is something you have to crank up a bit because it is a bit awkward.”

The landscape changes quickly and sometimes rule changes follow. In any case, this type of widespread street work in the past only started the next class in May. No longer.

“It’s a completely different world,” said Huffman.

The postponement to December

The numbers vary a little from year to year, but the clear trend in the first three December signing periods is that both teams and players see this as the primary signing date.

According to 247Sports, 76.8% of the 2020 class signed in December. Of the players who committed verbally before the early date, 88.6% signed national letters of intent.

These numbers represent an overwhelming majority, especially considering that some of those who have not signed could be affected by a change of coach.

In the Big Ten, according to the Journal Star count of 247Sports data, 94% of the interested parties signed, with the exception of 17 out of 304 in 14 schools. Every school except Illinois (12) signed at least 17 players, and the Illinois had only 12 fellows on their 2019 list.

Out of 47 2020-class players who officially visited Nebraska before the signing date in December, 45 NLIs signed either at the NU or at another school.

“I am surprised, but I want to say that I am pleasantly surprised,” said NU sports director Bill Moos in a radio interview recently, noting that he was on the committee that was investigating the implementation of an early signing date. “It was favored by many institutions. We discussed when that date should be, some people talked about summer, some about off-season, there were all sorts of approaches.

“But I think it turned out to be very, very good.”

What is left for 2020?

The work for 2020 is almost complete for the Huskers, but not complete.

On Saturday morning, Frost and most – maybe all – of the NU coaches got on the jet and traveled to Rigby, Idaho, where they will make a final home visit with the three-star defense against Tanoa Togiai. He used his official visit to Lincoln in December and the staff has been hiring him hard ever since.

Rigby head coach Armando Gonzalez told Journal Star that he thought the Huskers, Utah and Washington were probably Togiai’s leaders, and the state of Kansas – Alma Mater from Togiai’s father Jerry – was also in the picture.

Utah and Washington used their visits earlier this week to give the Huskers the final jump, as they did with four-star defender Ty Robinson last December.

Togiai is actually the only player on the Nebraska radar screen, although three-star receiver Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Idaho) has made a verbal commitment to Missouri after Friday afternoon’s only visit to the school on Friday afternoon.

This is a departure from last year when Nebraska hosted seven official visitors and received a signature from four-star recipient De’Mariyon Houston.

The Huskers followed with three additional off-season transfers: defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, receiver Kanawai Noa and Travis Vokolek.

NU this fall, either two or one location will be available for potential transfers, depending on whether there is a signature from Togiai.

He won’t be the last player Nebraska has been heavily recruited until the signing date in February, but persecutions in January, like the Huskers for Togiai, are becoming increasingly rare.