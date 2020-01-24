A congress action is needed to fathom the baseball scandal

It is a sentence thrown around by impatient people in restaurants, electronics stores, bars: “Is it going to take Congress action to get some service here?” It is never answered because it is not designed to get an answer. It is designed to receive service. There is one area to which the use of the sentence deserves an answer, however clear the answer may be.

Is it going to require a convention act to fathom the sign-stealing scandal of baseball with difficult questions from owners, general managers, coaches and ball players who testify under oath?

The answer: yes.

That does not mean that Congress gets involved, or that the hearing does not end up in a jock-sniffing session, but there is at least one congressman who seems determined to reveal the truth. American Bobby Rush, D-Ill., Early last week in a letter to members of Congress’s Energy and Trade Committee for a hearing on the scandal.

“I believe it is our ethical and moral necessity to fully investigate the Major League Baseball cheat scandal and determine to what extent this cancer has spread,” Rush wrote in the letter he tweeted. “I am convinced that our research should also look at the actions of Major League Baseball and the teams that make it up, to reprimand the individuals involved.”

That is the last thing MLB wants. It is so much easier to blame everything on the Astros.

Rush’s letter was greeted with a predictable protest from many quarters: Congress has more important issues to pursue.

Baseball is important enough. It is a huge company and cheating has a beneficial economic impact on the communities of the teams that benefit from it, at the expense of communities that have suffered the teams.

The attempt to restore the credibility of an industry as popular as baseball, even though it is not as popular as it once was, is an important enough topic to attract the attention of Congress. Otherwise, the baseball commissioner, who works for the owners, stays behind to investigate the owners, which of course is related to asking the wolf with the chicken-smelling breath to find out who ate the chickens.

Wouldn’t you rather see Astros owner Jim Crane answer the following questions on oath: Have you approved the hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending to buy the extra cameras and other technology used to steal plates? If so, what explanation have you received for the use of that equipment? If he denies everything, a nice continuation: you are known as a hands-on owner. Are there other parts of the team where you are free or only when it comes to approving hundreds of thousands of dollars in new equipment?

It would be interesting to study his facial expressions and body language, not just his words. The expressions of others in the room would also be worth viewing. The lasting image of Congress’s 2005 intervention in the steroid scandal of baseball is Jose Canseco’s gaze of shock at another ball player’s denial.

Canseco, a baseball player because of his whistleblowing on steroids, also had words in his testimony that still resound today. Such as: “Major League Baseball is very, very powerful, and if you act against them or speak to them, it can certainly cost you a living.”

In the absence of congresses or lawsuits that cause key figures to be forced to make statements, we will continue to live with MLB to investigate MLB.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Astros players were given immunity in exchange for telling the truth about the sign-stealing scandal. This is how such interviews take place with every player from a selection of 40 men: a lawyer from the Major League Players Association is present. An employment lawyer for the owners and possibly an MLB researcher will also be in the room. The player will probably be told which questions to anticipate and there is no way to testify against another player with a union lawyer in the room.

If Red Sox players get the same deal as Astros players, all they can do is involve Alex Cora manager or some of his coaches in using the replay space to decode characters from teams visiting Fenway Park .

MLB appears to start investigations only when allegations of scandals have been published. The Athletic’s report on the Astros included a former player, Mike Fiers, who spoke on the record. The Athletic’s report on the Red Sox is based on three people, with the organization providing data anonymously. The distinction is important because MLB could use that to say that no one could find to confirm one of the unofficial allegations. Questions from the players can be vague and not designed to reveal the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. It is possible that everyone in the room wants the same result.

If there was a deal in the back room between MLB and the Red Sox, where MLB advised them to blame everything on the Astros and fire Alex Cora for what he did with the Astros, the Red Sox could skate. At that time, MLB and the Red Sox’s hope will be for everyone to return in a few weeks to talk about pitchers and catchers, and what compelling talk that will be. The Red Sox acquired several new pitchers, of which the handy Martin Perez had the biggest name and a new catcher, Kevin Plawecki. No wonder they have increased ticket prices.

On the other hand, if Congress gets involved, back-room deals go poof.