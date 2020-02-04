A controversial reign by Daniel Arap Moi summarized in seven quotes

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi died at the age of 95.

Moi, the country’s longest serving president, took office after President Jomo Kenyatta’s death. From 1967 to 1978 he was the third vice president of Kenya.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his death, he said: “With deep sorrow and sadness, I am announcing the death of a great African statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the second President of the Republic of Kenya. “

“His Excellency, the former President, was handed over in the early morning of February 4, 2020 at Nairobi Hospital in the presence of his family,” it said.

Moi was born in Kuriengwo, a village in Kenya, and entered politics as a member of the Rift Valley Legislative Council. He took over from Dr. John ole Tameno, who quit due to heavy alcohol consumption.

Known in Kenya as Nyayo, a Swahili word for “footsteps”, Moi is known as a “professor of politics” because of his 24-year reign.

The controversial person was diagnosed with dementia and was hospitalized several times before he died at Nairobi Hospital on February 4, 2020.

We commemorate his death with some of his most controversial quotes.