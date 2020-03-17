A coronavirus adventure in a vacant aquarium

Many businesses have had to close (hopefully temporarily) in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, especially in the face of public-facing activity. Chicago’s Shed Aquarium had to close its doors to the public but what does it mean to leave the animals inside?

That means they can get an adventure!

With no sponsored visitors, Edward, Annie and Wellington Ann were allowed three penguins to explore the aquarium. Wellington is meeting her Amazon Fish friends:

Penguin on Amazon ?! 2

Some of the penguins went on field trips to meet other animals in the shed. Wellington seemed to be most interested in the fish of the Amazon Rising! Black barrier silver dollars also seemed to appeal to their unusual audience. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Annie and Edward, who are preparing for a bonding season, explore Rotunda.

The adventure continues! 2

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shed’s rotunda. These are a bonded pair of Rockshopper penguins, meaning they are together during the nesting season. Springtime Shade is the nesting season for penguins and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will start building their homes next week. Join us digitally to build a home! In the meantime, we’ll be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will be back!). (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 16, 2020

Really, it looks like a great date.

Although this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for the animals in the shed. Our caregivers constantly provide new experiences for animals to explore and express their natural behaviors. Tell us what Penguin Activity you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins are also not stopping visitors from enjoying St. Patrick’s Day. They will dress up and celebrate, whatever it is.

It’s a #StatusPatrix Day Penguin Party! We can do the outdoors & party, while the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enrichment activities (like edible shamrocks) with guests here or for viewing. Check in all day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 17, 2020

It’s not just the penguins who are having a great time alone. Eli receives the St. Patty’s Treat here.

Morning Top (Eri, Afternoon) from Eli’s “Top Hat”! We were able to snap this photo before Eli removed his #Statistics Day party meal. Although sea otters are the smallest marine mammals, they eat a lot of food daily, about 25 percent of their body weight! … Pic.twitter.com/uDmIjeNkKz

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 17, 2020

And this turtle even has his birthday party!

While we are closed to the public until March 25th, veterinarians are onsite 24/7 to continue caring for animals, including birthday celebrations! Today the #Peddy giant river turtle Yam has turned 28 years old … and so has animal care specialist Eva! 🐢🥧 pic.twitter.com/068wcmrn6E

– Shade Aquarium (@ shade_quarium) March 14, 2020

Thanks to the Shade Aquarium for bringing this penguin joy into our lives. We needed it

(Image: Images by Kevin Winter / Gate)

