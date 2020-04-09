A coronavirus expert warns that it can be resistant to heat and rage all summer long

White House Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci warned people not to assume coronavirus would disappear in warmer weather (Photo: AP)

America’s leading coronavirus expert warned that the Covid-19 epidemic could not be slowed down by warmer weather and that a deadly virus could spread throughout the summer. Speaking on Thursday today, White House immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that cases of existing winter viruses such as influenza often begin to decline as temperatures rise.

He added: “Having said that, one should not assume that the weather change will save us. You must assume that the virus will continue to work. If we get help from the weather, so be it. But I don’t think we have to assume that. “

Dr Fauci agreed with the new analysis, claiming that the coronavirus epidemic in the US began in February in New York. The same study found that coronavirus diagnoses in America were mainly driven by infected people traveling from Europe rather than from China’s country of origin. Fauci said: “I think it’s probably correct. Europe quickly became the epicenter after China really exploded with its incidents. “

In the same interview, Dr. Fauci said the United States is beginning to see a ray of hope that draconian social distancing measures are working to slow the spread of a virus that is known to have infected nearly 485,000 Americans and killed nearly 15,000.

At the American epicenter of New York, there has been a decline in the number of hospitalizations in Covid-19, although deaths are still increasing, and Governor Andrew Cuomo attributes this number to the number of hospitalized days or weeks ago who were placed on respirators and never dropped out.

Dr. Fauci also reiterated his hope that a coronavirus pandemic could kill the practice of shaking hands as a greeting after being considered a key way of spreading Covid-19.





Coronavirus latest news and updates