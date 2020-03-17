A coronavirus patient, aged 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India – news about Mumbai

A 64-year-old coronavirus patient died Tuesday at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital, the third in India to report death associated with Covid-19 infection. The patient was among 36 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in Maharashtra, people familiar with the development said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to issue an official death statement soon.

This is Maharashtra’s first cohavirus death. In India, the last confirmed death in connection with a coronavirus last Tuesday was when a 76-year-old man from Karburk Street, Kalburgi, died while being transported from one hospital to another. That he tested positive for Covid-19 was confirmed just two days later on Thursday.

Delhi reported its first death from a new coronavirus the next day when a 68-year-old Janakpuri woman, admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), succumbed to the virus. She was the mother of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra’s first death due to Covid-19 comes at a time when the state is moving toward partial extinguishment in an effort to strengthen its defense. The state government has declared the next 20 days “decisive” in determining the spread of the highly contagious infection that was detected in Maharashtra only on March 9 and infected 39 people.

Earlier in the day, a doctor – treating a 76-year-old man who died from a new coronavirus in Carburg’s Kalburgi – tested positive for the virus, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old doctor is one of two new Covid-19 cases in the southern state, now numbering 10 people who tested positive.

“We have two more cases of # COVID2019 in Karnataka, which means that the total was confirmed to 10. A 20-year-old woman traveling from the UK tested positive and another contact P6 (deceased Kalburg patient) tested positive. Both were admitted to a designated isolation hospital, “B Sriramulu, Karnataka Minister of Health and Family Welfare, tweeted early on Tuesday.

In the country, the infection has moved to another stage where infections have been reported to be essentially transmitted from imported cases.

Authorities are at war to prevent the outbreak of phase three – the transfer of communities – as is happening in Iran, Korea, the United States (US) and many parts of Europe, the last stage being an epidemic, which ravaged China.

India has 125 cases of coronaviruses and has recorded three deaths so far. A total of 13 patients in the country have successfully recovered.

