[a-coronavirus-pod-has-been-set-up-at-st-helier-healthcare-facility-in-merton-to-handle-any-one-who-gets-it]

Like hospitals throughout the state, a coronavirus pod has been set up at St Helier Medical center in Merton.

Subsequent national suggestions, the two hospitals run by the Epsom and St Helier Health Products and services Have confidence in are well prepared for individuals coming in with symptoms of the virus.

A hoax e-mail claimed that there had been a case of the virus at Epsom but the have confidence in Tweeted on February 13 that there were being no conditions at equally Epsom and St Helier.

A spokesperson claimed: “We are subsequent nationwide advice and like all hospitals are putting in position NHS 111 pods in both our unexpected emergency departments, so that anybody attending healthcare facility with indications of the virus can be kept isolated from other sufferers and prevent resulting in unneeded strain in A&E.”

The believe in asks individuals not to come to the crisis department or urgent cure centre if you have sore throat, cough or flu signs and symptoms and have travelled to mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the very last 14 times.

If you are fearful that you may have the virus the guidance is to remain at home and simply call NHS 111 for health care information.

If you are severely unwell and call for urgent clinical focus be sure to call 999.

