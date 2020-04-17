A coronavirus-related body pile was found in an American nursing home – World News

US police have found 17 bodies that were piled up in the morgue of a nursing home in New Jersey, media reported Thursday, noting that the coronavirus outbreak is outpacing long-term care facilities.

Officers in the small town of Andover, about 52 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York, discovered the bodies after an anonymous tip, according to the New York Times.

The discovery came Monday at the subacute and rehabilitation unit in Andover – one of the largest nursing homes in New Jersey, a state severely affected by the coronavirus.

The cause of death 17 has not been confirmed, but 68 people have recently died at the institution and 26 have positively evaluated Covid-19, the Times reported.

Police have not confirmed the number of bodies found.

But in a statement posted on the Andover police Facebook page, one of the home’s owners, Chaim Scheinbaum, said the morgue, which typically houses four bodies, “had never been present for more than 15 years on Monday.”

“The staff were obviously overburdened and probably hired short staff,” Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told CNN.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was “angry” that bodies were allowed to accumulate and ordered an investigation.

Covid-19 has killed more than 32,000 people across the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, and New Jersey is the hardest hit state after New York.

The report reportedly claimed thousands of lives in retirement homes, focusing on how vulnerable the elderly are to the disease.

