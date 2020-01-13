A couple got married in the Philippines while a volcano erupted in the background

Loading...

A couple in the Philippines continued their wedding Sunday despite the eruption of a volcano that spat ash into the sky behind them.

Chino and Kat Vaflor tied the knot in a place 10 miles from the Taal volcano when wedding photographer Randolf Evan took dramatic pictures of the couple with the ash cloud that appeared to be above him.

The Taal volcano, about 60 km south of Manila on the island of Luzon, erupted in the afternoon and forced residents to evacuate, as experts warned that another “dangerous explosive eruption” was possible.

“We were nervous about looking for updates to the volcanic eruption while working on social media. So we were aware of the warnings and escalating levels that were announced in real time, ”Evan told CNN.

“We also discussed discretely among ourselves what to do when the worst comes to the worst.”

Evan said that everyone at the wedding at Solange’s Savanna Farm Tagaytay stayed “calm” when the couple said “I do.”

The venue later posted a picture of the couple at the altar, swirling clouds in the distance, and wrote, “The wedding continues!”

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the volcano showed a “rapid escalation” in volcanic activity. Continuous eruption produced ash flags 6 to 9 miles above the crater, it said.

The institute pushed for the evacuation of the volcanic island of Taal and several nearby cities.

The agency raised its alert status to indicate the possibility of a dangerous lava outbreak within hours to days.

