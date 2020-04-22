A couple who raised more than 100 children die within a few weeks of each other

Barbara and Allan devoted their lives to caring for children, their broken daughter said (photo: SWNS)

The couple, who devoted their lives to caring for others, becoming foster parents for more than 100 children, died within a few weeks of each other.

Barbara Newell, 67, died of lung disease only a month before her 48-year-old husband, Allan, 72, killed by a coronavirus.

The couple, who had three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, acted as foster carers for over three decades.

A desperate daughter, Jude Greaves-Newall, 46, an advanced clinical emergency specialist, said the inability to visit her dad in the last moments made the family feel “lost.”

Barbara Newell died of lung disease just a month before Allan’s death by coronavirus (photo: SWNS)

Couple with family on their wedding day (Photo: SWNS)

Barbara and Allan won a prize for providing foster care, thanks to which they welcomed over 100 young people and provided a safe home for children with severe disabilities.

After suffering from terminal pulmonary fibrosis since 2017, Barbara died sadly on March 7, and Allan lovingly looked after her in recent months, when her condition worsened.

Only three weeks after her death, Allan – who himself suffered from diabetes and prostate cancer – fell at home and was taken to hospital.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died in hospital on April 9.

Jude said, “We couldn’t be for him, we couldn’t see him, we couldn’t visit him. The last time I saw him, he was sitting in the back of the ambulance, saying, “I’ll be back in an hour.”

The couple were married for 48 years and spent most of their lives looking after children (photo: SWNS)

Allan and Barbara Newell received a foster care certificate 36 years ago (photo: SWNS)

“We’re a little lost. As a family, we meet to hold on and talk.

“We can’t do it now, we’re all in different places, and we can’t meet and look after ourselves.”

Restrictions on blocking coronavirus also meant that only a handful of guests could attend Barbara’s funeral.

Her daughter said, “We can’t regret it properly, despite all the efforts of everyone to make sure you can, you can’t really if you can’t meet your family and you can’t care for yourself.

“You don’t realize how much you miss that someone can embrace you.”

She and her husband Vince will now look after their 17-year-old foster sister who has been with her parents for only two years.

Jude of Bradford, West Yorkshire said: “They were great parents. I wouldn’t be able to become a nurse without them.

The couple, who had three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, acted as foster carers for over three decades (Photo: SWNS)

“They opened their home to many people. They were just good people. It is frightening to lose them so close together.

“My mother always said she regrets not writing down all the children she cared for. In the end she lost count, but over the years they have adopted over 100 children.

“They dedicated their whole lives to it. My dad worked for many years, but their main roles were foster babysitters. “

Allan Face Temporary relatives from the coronavirus ward where he was treated before his death.

His eight-year-old grandson Quinn paid tribute to NHS staff who helped Allan by saying, “We are very grateful for what you did for your grandfather and we are proud that you did everything he could because he was a really nice man.

“Thank you for giving him a nice death and he didn’t have to suffer. Thank you, NHS. “

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





