“A damned idiot with the best drawer”

Foal frontman Yannis Philipakkis has thought about the actor and musician Laurence Fox under fire.

In a tweet, Philippakis said, “Laurence Fox is a top-class fucking fool. How and why this man is allowed to speak on television is incomprehensible. “

– Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) January 23, 2020

Fox has sparked controversy over his race and gender statements, which began after appearing in BBC Question Time. During this time, he claimed that it was “racist” for an audience to describe him as a “white, privileged man”.

Following that, he also said he refused to meet women under 35 because they were “too woken up” and criticized the 1917 war filmmakers for showing a Sikh character, a comment he advocated has since apologized.

The foal frontman is not the first musician to target Fox. Last week, Lily Allen said on Instagram that she was “terminally ill because she’s dealing with men like Lawrence (sic) Fox on TV and imposing her opinions on everyone else if he never has to deal with what normal people in his life are have to do closed gated community. “

Fox replied on Twitter and mocked her as “the most breathtaking and brave artist in the world”.

In the meantime, Foals will be playing a tiny show for the BRIT Week series of intimate gigs next month at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

They will perform the 2,000-seat venue on February 17th. The proceeds will go to the War Child Charity, which helps conflict-affected children.