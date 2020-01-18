A dangerous journey is expected tonight, in addition there are gusty winds and icy wind cold on Sunday!

BLUSTERY SUNDAY: Get ready for the coldest air of the season. We’ve had it pretty well this winter, with temperatures above average for most of the past month. Now, after the wintry mess we’re dealing with today, there will be a serious cold. Tomorrow the winds howl from the northwest. When we see such a setup, it is usually conducive to some snow gust activities. The winds take a while to change from west to northwest. So it is a question of when these gusts move in and it may be too late in the day. There is a possibility that tomorrow there will be a lot going on during the day. The wind blows between 25 and 35 miles an hour for most of the day and temperatures drop quickly. In the afternoon our wind showers will be teenage and the cold is there to stay! The gusty winds continue until the beginning of next week.

FRIGID START THE NEXT WEEK: Brutally cold temperatures in the first half of the first week with gusty winds that convey the feeling of teenagers! We could spend about 48 hours not climbing above the freezing limit, and if you take the winds into account, it will feel so much colder. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are all likely to be cold with the gusty winds on Sunday, but windy conditions are still expected on Monday and Tuesday. Get ready to get all the big shifts out for Monday and Tuesday as the afternoon chill might be teenage! Even colder numbers are expected during the night period as the actual air temperature will drop into the teenagers. It doesn’t look like we’re breaking records, but temperatures are sure to be below average for this time of year.

TEMPERATURES THAT RESTORE SLOWLY: After Monday and Tuesday, the temperatures slowly rise again above the freezing limit. We’ll likely stay below average until Thursday, but it will get warmer by the end of the week. Friday looks like a nice day with highs expected in the mid 40’s. We already have the potential for more winter mixes coming weekend in mind. With the onset of our next winter weather system, Saturday’s maximum temperatures will likely drop back to the 1930s.

