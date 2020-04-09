A dark comedy about coronaviruses and five other things we love today

How to get a comedy out of a crisis

Drama can make sense of our lives in many ways, but finding the right balance with dark humor can be a challenge right now. So rightly due to the Spaniards, so traumatized by Covid-19, who managed to get the humor out of the crisis in the form of a new sitcom on life in lockout, Diarios de la Cuarentenaor Quarantine log. The RTVE comedy goes to Herculean efforts to prevent children from interfering in conference calls at fitness classes derailed by alcohol consumption during the day. The filming also sounds like a Herculean effort: it is filmed under lock and key, therefore involves 10 different houses where the actors turn and are directed, via Skype, by Álvaro Longoria – who says: “We in no way try to make fun of us of the people who suffer. The focus is on those who try to make normal life an extraordinary situation. The project producer’s fees were paid to purchase protective equipment for health workers.

Ah, Jaysus

The Pleasures of Twitter # 462: People share their photos of the super moon on social media. But the pleasures of Twitter # 463: “Jaysus” was in vogue last night, motivated by random tweets that included one of our favorite rudeness. They range from advice from his mother (“Ah jaysus Conor, would you ever face yourself?”) To Conchur Moicleir via Ian McCourtComments on the vintage Harp commercials (“Jaysus. They don’t make them as before”) the size of Helen JamiesonBaked Yorkshire puddings (“Jaysus !! Size of the pudding guys !! Whoppers”).

Get the drawing

Life has changed for all of us and the Irish Times children’s art competition invites young people to express these changes in art. Anyone 16 years of age or younger can participate in the “art of isolation” competition with a painting or drawing based on their experience of the past few weeks. Nominations will be judged by children’s illustrator and environmentalist Don Conroy, with book voucher awards from Dubray Books.

Home films

Classic movies projected at the end of the terrace for the neighbors: it’s a class act of Scott Duggan in Cork. The carpenter and independent production manager had what his neighbor Clare Keogh called “the most beautiful idea” when she posted photographs. The neighbors of their street listened to the film on an FM signal while sitting in their separate gardens before watching it on the gable wall – surely a definition of meeting by being separated. Duggan, who also reported that he was available to help isolated people (as a handyman with a pickup truck), sent donations from his audience to AgeAction.

Covid-19 Ceasefire

Saudi Arabia is stricken with coronavirus, with no less than 150 members of her royal family who have contracted the disease, a situation that you would not want anywhere else. But a positive for residents of Yemen is that Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that it and its allies will observe a cease fire in the war in Yemen, starting at noon today, which could mark the beginning of the end of the brutal five-year conflict. It is the first such act attributed to the pandemic, even though it occurred two weeks after UN Secretary General António Guterres advocated for a global ceasefire because of the coronavirus.

Irish croque monsieur

Enough with yeast and kneading. Soda bread takes about five minutes from four ingredients and is both delicious and part of who we are. Try this soda bread recipe by chef Aran McMahon (from Rua deli to Castlebar), and his advice for making delicious cheese on toast, in today’s kitchen cabinet, for crunching on soda.