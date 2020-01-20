A day in life for future consumers

It’s midnight…

And I’m the idiot who ordered my V-mimicry wake-up lamp to move my suprachiasmatic nucleus to the submission with the same colors that I will experience in just a week when I come to Vietnam. At the moment I’m just cursing the idea of ​​prophylactic jetlag minimization.

“Alexa, make my coffee.” I speak it in silence and my own voice frightens me, not unlike the jerk I get when Siri misunderstands my sarcastic “Are you serious ?!” At least the coffee tastes good and it grew right down the street in the community laboratory house. I still can’t believe we shipped goods all over the world in these dirty planes. How self-centered can you be?

I did it by 4am …

So much for tracking my movements and sending updates to mom as she travels to Tanzania. The high-band 5G cells there are said to be great so that they can turn on easily, but the robot is still sleeping. The question now is a binary one: breakfast or training?

After falling into the Twitter rabbit chute for half an hour, my trustworthy wellness ecosystem tells me that sport is the better way, and strangely enough, I should sleep now to optimize my cognitive performance. My sleep tracker and smart watch are up to date, and it has been easier to keep my diet up to date since I saw the direct relationship between what’s going on in my gob and how the heart and brain work , The electrocardiogram top I got for my birthday is still a little uncomfortable, but they say the more you wear it, the sensors will adapt to your body. OK subscription service fitness equipment, let’s do it!

Swish, swish! I feel like a million dollars and I’m ready for this lunch. I couldn’t find out much since she seems to be a pretty enthusiastic user of one of these personal data ownership platforms and has revoked everything. She chose the location: they only use Samsung’s robotic arms, and the menu changes every hour to optimize the contents of the fridge and reduce waste to almost zero. Sounds amazing, I just hope that the cricket burger will still work when we leave the small talk behind. Who does not like it?

How is it after 3 p.m.

We get along very well, to say the least, because if she is willing to subsidize my volumetric capture and avatar creation, it will reduce the cost of signing out.

Next task: make up tonight. When my face slides in sight on the 8K screen, my tiredness becomes painfully visible. Fortunately, face authentication is synchronized with everything I have back in my bathroom cabinet. Then I fill up with the under-eye concealer in the mirror and am less scared. It turns out that I only have to buy three products to add to my already full make-up bag. I authorize payment with a retina scan and thank heaven for the 20 minute delivery.

I love going home with Uber-Copter. Always so smooth. Eyes slip, a micro sleep may or may not have occurred.

Deirdre activated!

Well, that’s not a notification I like to see in my sunglasses, but at least I’m almost home. The drone shoots down the stairs and falls between the rooms to manage the fort while I’m away. It was great that Deidre was there to keep an eye on things. The only real problem we had is the strange encounter with the vacuum when it hits furniture and causes vibrations that wake Deidre. Yikes! I’m late. It’s time to put on my white dress and heels. I can activate my accessories on the go.

When I touched down outside the theater, the GPS-activated jewels grew on the extended experience platform, which all guests were obliged to use this evening. Every hour that passes gives my jewelry and hair crystals a new shimmering hue that reflects the mood, music and average heart rate of the crowd. Elaborate scales of gold and silver cover my face, a digital mask in sight, and we faint, from left to right and back again. A simple fingerprint scan and my jewels melt away and let me spoil myself between organic and digital in a rare moment as I slip through the champagne crowd into the night.

It’s 23:52 …

I am under my goat silk. They laughed when I bought it, but the synthetic biology was healthy, and the expression of spider silk proteins in an animal hundreds of times larger just makes sense. And I unplugged the jet lag lamp. Because it is as useful as all of the technology, for me it is only as good as its value. And at the moment I appreciate sleep.

Gracie Paige is director of new technologies VMLY & R.