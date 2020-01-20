“A day, not a day off” for the Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. – Since 1994, millions of volunteers have participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. This year, volunteers in central Pennsylvania have worked on dozens of projects, from knitting scarves to collecting garbage.

While most government offices were closed today, the Harrisburg City Government Center was open for an MLK Day of Service project involving students from the Harrisburg boys and girls club. Students in grades 6 through 11 helped prepare and serve 100 hot meals for the needy.

Nyara Jones-Lowden, a freshman at Dauphin County Technical School, welcomed everyone to dinner: “Welcome. You can have everything you want and you can also enjoy your meal here. “

They served hot chocolate and tea as well as cookies and individually packaged soups such as chicken and corn, as well as beef and vegetables.

The students could have stayed in bed without school. Everyone had their own reason to volunteer.

“It is better to help than just lying around and doing nothing,” said Jones-Lowden.

“I really had nothing else to do today,” said Jasmine Olmos, an eighth grader at the Capital Academy

The Boys and Girls Club has been organizing this MLK menu for several years.

“All of this comes together in a tradition that I think is very positive,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

The Mayor comes on a special visit each year to speak to the children and the recipients of meals. If you’re interested, says Papenfuse, he’ll let you know about nearby accommodations.

“We have set ourselves the goal of eliminating homelessness in Harrisburg,” said Papenfuse. “There are resources, beds that people can go to.”

Even after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Papenfuse says, anyone can stop in the city’s government center to get information about local homeless resources.