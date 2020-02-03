A Day To Remember announce UK and European tour

A Day To Remember have announced a number of new tour dates for the UK and Europe.

The Florida band will probably release their next album “You’re Welcome” later this year, on which the single “Resentment” released in November can be found. It will be the follow-up to the 2016 “Bad Vibrations”.

A Day To Remember will travel to the UK and Europe for a series of live performances in May, including two shows at the two Slam Dunk Festival locations in Hatfield and Leeds on May 23 and 24. These performances are not part of the actual appearance of the Slam Dunk Festival should be considered.

In addition to these two shows, the band will perform in Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham on May 25th, 27th and 28th. The support comes on all dates from Grandson.

Tickets for these shows will be available from Friday (February 7th) at 10 a.m.

Below is the upcoming A Day To Remember tour dates in the UK and Europe for May.

5 – HANNOVER Swiss Life Hall (Germany)

6 – BOCHUM Ruhr Kongress (Germany)

7 – BRUSSELS Cirque Royale (Belgium)

9 – STUTTGART Schleyerhalle (Germany)

10 – VIENNA Gasometer (Austria)

12 – MILAN Alcatraz (Italy)

13 – ZURICH complex 457 (Switzerland)

15 – MADRID La Riviera (Spain)

17 – BARCELONA Razzmatazz (Spain)

19 – PARIS Elysee Montmartre (France)

20 – TILBURG 013 (The Netherlands)

21 – LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

23- HERTFORD Hatfield Park

24 – LEEDS Temple Newsam

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

28 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Jeremy McKinnon spoke to NME at the Reading Festival last year about his band’s “positive” new album and showed what the future holds for the collective.