A dead man, 157 injured when the plane slides off the runway in Istanbul, breaks to pieces

ISTANBUL – A plane slid off the runway on Wednesday as it attempted to land in Istanbul in bad weather, crashing into a field and breaking to pieces, killing one person and injuring dozens more. Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the broken plane.

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said one person had died and was brought to several hospitals with injuries. Three of the injured had to be operated on, two more were in intensive care, but none of their lives were in danger.

Pegasus Airlines’ low-cost aircraft with 177 passengers and crew members reached Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Izmir, western Turkey, when it landed a landing called “hard landing” by the Ministry of Transport.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the plane landed in bad weather, did not hold onto the runway, and slid about 50 to 60 meters before it got into a ditch from a height of about 30 meters.

“We are deeply sad … (But) we are very happy to have escaped a major accident,” he said, adding that the plane may have gone up in flames.

The airport was closed around 6:30 p.m. after the incident. Local time (1530 GMT) and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

The Turkish state news agency Anadolu said that a public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the accident.

The video obtained from The Associated Press showed the debris of the plane in a field at the end of the runway. The video shows heavy rain and strong wind at the time, smoke coming from one of the engines as passengers climb out of the fuselage onto the plane’s wings and away from the crash site.

Eyewitness Hasan Eraydin, who made the video, said he had gone home from work when he heard a rumble.

“We were about 30 meters away … we tried to get to the scene to help, but there was a channel in between and it was impossible. We thought: “God wants no one died.”

Dozens of rescuers swarmed around the floodlit hull, including the folded cockpit. The aircraft was an 11-year-old Boeing 737, according to the flight database Flightradar24.

“We know the media reports and we collect more information,” said Peter Pedraza, a Boeing spokesman.

NTV television reported that the injuries included the plane’s two pilots, who it said were in serious condition. NTV sent a record of communication between the pilots and air traffic control, notifying pilots that previous flights had reported strong tailwinds.

“According to our information, there was a hard landing. The accident happened after (the plane) could not slow down and was rammed into a field from the end of the runway, ”quoted the state-run Anadolu Agency, Mehmet Cahit Turan, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

Pegasus is a privately owned, low-cost airline based in Istanbul that flies 97 routes mostly within Turkey and to destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. It is majority owned by the Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family, who make large investments in areas as diverse as real estate, clothing, health clubs and packaging materials.

The accident occurs a month after a Pegasus plane with 164 people on board has slid off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul. There were no deaths or injuries in this January 7 incident.

In January 2018, another Pegasus fleet Boeing 737-800 slipped off a runway and over a gravel dam at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to a standstill in the dirt over the Black Sea, with its nose to the water. None of the 168 passengers and crew were injured.

In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke off after the jet hit a bank wall when approaching San Francisco International Airport. Three people died, 49 were seriously injured, and many minor injuries were reported, according to the US Accident Report.

In the same year, a Lion Air Boeing 737 split in two after landing in the shallow water just before the runway in Bali, Indonesia. All 101 passengers and seven crew members survived.