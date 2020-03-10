‘A Death in the Family’ is a new portrait of survivor Jason Todd

I’m a Jason Todd lover partly because of the story surrounding his death, and how much comic book fans get angry (and still make) of him being the middle child of Robins, and while I think his story died for the Batman universe, it’s even more impressive. , The role of the Red Hood has made him (sometimes) a foil to his patriarch Batman.

However, it’s curious to think about what would have happened to Jason’s storyline if he had survived – especially since at one point it left a possibility to readers. With that in mind, Polygon shared some unpublished images of DC alternatives that would have resulted if readers voted to save Jason Todd.

Everything began after Jim Starlin and artist Jim Oparro’s 1988 comic, Batman # 426, began presenting the story “A Death in the Family,” which involved Jason Todd’s biological mother, terrorists and the Joker with a dove and a bomb. An ad asked readers to take part in a phone poll to determine whether Jason Todd should survive or die after attacking the phone with a Joker. Support f0r Jason was so divided, Starlin wrote two versions of Batman # 428, so that readers would be ready to go to print no matter what the final decision was.

As Susan Polo (TMS) founder of Polygon points out, the closest people have seen the LT-issue is seen in Les Daniel’s shiny hardcover Batman: The Complete History, as Batman smiles at Jason’s brutal body and laughs, “He’s alive! Thanks to the creator!” DC allowed Polygon to share a scan of the first panel of its “second-most-complete options page,” which shows Jason in a coma looking brass.

Polo gives more context to the whole page that we don’t see,

The full page reveals something more, including Dick Grayson’s arrival in Jason’s hospital room – though a pencil note on the margins tells him to hit it and instead draws the panels back in favor of Alfred at the scene. Upon hearing that, Dick rushed off, and offered to give Bruce his assistance in locating the Joker.

Curious to think about how the future of Batman vs. Jason, who died for decades, was in a long coma with Jason Todd. Did Team Drake be brought in as a replacement Robin so soon with the personality that Dick brought to the table rather than Jason? Would Jason have woken up too soon and brought a response back to his identity as being like Crisis? Or was it just another thing that made him bitter and displeased with the world?

Even after loving him, I think with Jason Todd they could possibly be the most interesting act of death. Batman, who killed Robin in a popularity like Jason, hinted at something about the universe: Nobody was safe. But it also showed that Batman’s loyalty to his code, even for not killing his own code, even killed his own son to

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgW7pBKcU4k (/ embed)

(Via polygon)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Batman (character) (T) DC Comics (T) Jason Todd