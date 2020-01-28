A decree and 33 citations issued during the street racing control operation on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Efforts to curb illegal street racing in Bakersfield continued on Saturday night and 17 News were there for a walk.

Bakersfield Police Service, in collaboration with California Highway Patrol, Kern County Park Rangers, KERNCATT Auto Theft Task Force and California Bureau of Automotive Repair, conducted law enforcement throughout Bakersfield to disrupt street racing activities.

BPD says the operation took place from 8 p.m. Saturday January 25 until 2 a.m. Sunday. As a result, 45 traffic stops were made, issuing 33 citations. In addition, three vehicles were seized, a stolen vehicle was found and a person was arrested for DUI.

Bakersfield Police Sergeant Michael Allred says part of their attention is focused on vehicles with illegal modifications. Allred advises the public to use safe and legal options for street racing that does not cause collateral damage.

This is an ongoing effort by the Bakersfield police to locally reduce street racing.

Street racing control operations should continue over the next few weeks.