A deleted Instagram post hints about a ‘MAFS’ split for Tash & Amanda

I currently have two loyalties to MAFS couples – Luke / Poppy and Tash / Amanda. Everyone else – doesn’t matter! Break up whenever you want! These two? IF YOU SPLIT I WILL BE EXCITED.

With Luke and Poppy, I’m just obsessed with Poppy and think she deserves a handsome, stable man, as Luke seems to be after her hideous experiences with her ex-husband. But with Tash and Amanda I only need their love to bloom, for the sake of the sweet baby angel Amanda. I became so interested in her after I shouted my eyes out when she expressed her struggle to find acceptance as a lesbian in her traditional family.

The news that my favorite couple has already separated is DEEPLY UNSETTLING.

It comes via The Daily Mail, which means we have to take on a literal charge of salt, but it’s also based on a deleted Instagram post, not a “source”. That’s why I’m alarmed.

The post was shared by Amanda on October 3 last year, just four weeks after the TV marriage was filmed. While it was deleted, the quick fingers managed to take a screenshot that has since come into the hands of the daily mail writing team.

Note Heidi’s MAFS GIF in the lower corner. It seems to indicate that she is referring to her MAFS experience, not to any Rando.

There’s also a damn NW Magazine interview between the two of them doing the rounds with some – um – interesting comments.

“I’m pretty quirky and nervous, and I’m going to say things so she doesn’t know what to do with me. She has a strong sense of humor and it’s stupid. Amanda can also be very controlling.” Tash said northwest,

YIKES. Amanda also said some cute things.

“As soon as the cameras stop rolling, Tash doesn’t want to hang out with me anymore. She doesn’t even want to watch a film together – nothing! I have to think:” This is damn! “

Still, I hope the comments are just red pegs to guess us and part of the shit collapses with another candidate at a dinner party that annoyed Amanda.

We won’t know until we’ll be on TV because the producers have official information about LOCK for these reality shows, but I’m very, very nervous. I have to believe in love, people.