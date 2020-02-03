A democratic race opens in Iowa in which Trump must be defeated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A democratic campaign that has cost more than $ 1 billion has shattered the ambitions of seasoned politicians, forced discussions about race, gender, and identity, and heated debates on health care and the tax coat of arms on Monday triggered in Iowa.

By the end of the day, tens of thousands of Democrats will have attended the famous Iowa rallies, the premiere of more than 50 competitions that will take place over the next five months. The Caucuses will make the first judgment on who, among dozens of candidates, is best able to defeat President Donald Trump, whom democratic voters are keen to beat this fall.

It is a promising moment for a democratic party that has made huge profits since Trump won the White House in 2016. But instead of optimism, a cloud of uncertainty and increasing internal resentment hovers over Monday’s elections, which are building up after a campaign lasting several years, will finally begin to reveal who and what Democrats stand for in this turbulent era.

“If someone tells you that he knows who will win, he either has a whisper from God or he is crazy because nobody knows,” said Deidre DeJear, the former chair of Kamala Harris and the first black woman to win a nationwide elementary school in Iowa.

Polls assume Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead, but any of the four best candidates – Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg – could win Iowa’s unpredictable and quirky caucus system as organizers is preparing for record attendance. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, also claims that the candidates could be outsiders like entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Iowa provides only a tiny percentage of the delegates needed for the nomination, but plays an overwhelming role in the selection of primary fields. A poor performance in Iowa could slow down a front-runner’s fundraising and weaken support in later states, while a strong result can give a candidate the much-needed momentum that drives him or her to be nominated.

The last Democrats who won the Iowa Caucuses won the party’s nomination.

The struggle for 2020 has overcome countless distractions, particularly the Congress Democrats’ urge to indict Trump, who often overshadowed the area code and effectively brought several top candidates to Washington at the height of the early campaign season. Even on Caucus Day, Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar were supposed to spend several hours on Capitol Hill trying to impeachment.

In the meantime, New York ultra-billionaire former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is running a parallel campaign ignoring Iowa as he prepares to highlight potential weaknesses in the area in March.

The mixture of curiosities, including new rules for reporting the already complicated caucus results, suggests a potentially cloudy final in Iowa before the race quickly moves to New Hampshire, which votes only eight days later.

Uncertainty goes hand in hand with campaigns that urgently need to be tackled. The game of expectations raged in the hours before voters gathered in high schools and community centers at over 1,600 gathering locations across the state.

After Biden’s team had repeatedly predicted a victory in the past few weeks, it tried to downplay the importance of Iowa’s opening competition the day before the vote started, as the 77-year-old politician had a hard time raising money or causing excitement on the ground ,

Biden’s senior advisor, Symone Sanders, said the campaign sees Iowa as “the beginning, not the end” of the primary process.

“It would be a serious mistake for reporters, voters or others to see what happens on Monday – we expect things to get tight – but see what happens in the end and don’t give New Hampshire, Nevada Space and South Carolina, ”she said of the three states that are next on the main calendar.

The tone was much more optimistic for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, which has repeatedly predicted victory and believes that it will run even stronger in New Hampshire. This is despite the increasingly vocal concern of established Democrats who fear that the self-described democratic socialist will fight Trump and make it more difficult for Democrats to win further elections this autumn.

In a donation message, Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir warned supporters that after Monday’s announcement of the results, they could expect an “absolutely massive rush of attacks from the political establishment”, which in turn implied that Sanders would come out on top.

“We don’t know how personal the attacks will be. We don’t know how many millions will be spent, and we won’t know who will finance them until long after the damage,” he said. “But we know they’ll come. Because they want to stop Bernie. You want to stop our movement. “

The heated rhetoric underscores a dangerous gap between Sanders’ passionate supporters and other factions of Democrats who have fought over the past few days but need to find a way to unite if they want to defeat Trump in November.

Joe Trippi, campaign manager for Howard Dean, 2004 presidential candidate, suggested that Sanders may have peaked too early and forced some voters to find a less controversial flag bearer.

“There are many reasons why this thing ends up being difficult,” Trippi predicted. “I think Bernie takes the lead. That will make a lot of people look at who they are for.”

New party rules may give Sanders and his rivals the chance to win, even if they’re not the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results at the end of the night: results of the “first adjustment” of the gathered, their “final adjustment”, and the total number of equivalents of the state delegates each candidate receives. There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will declare a winner based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins, which was the traditional standard.

While Sanders and Biden are the central characters in the race, Warren and Buttigieg are struggling to prove that they can also put together the coalition needed to win the nomination.

Warren, who has placed herself in the status of one of the few candidates in the past few weeks, offered voters free childcare at some gathering locations because her campaign used all available tools – even online dating apps – for supporters in court.

Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former city official who had virtually no national profile a year ago, entered Monday as a legitimate threat to win the nomination. In fact, he predicted victory when he faced a frenetic crowd of over 2,000 high school audiences the day before the caucus.

“It is hard to believe how far we are when we first showed up in a café in Ames a year ago, excited because literally dozens of people were there – although most of them were there for a cup of coffee to get, ”Buttigieg recalled.

He continued: “We are now only one day away from winning the Iowa Caucuses.”

Although most of the attention will be focused on Democrats, Republicans will also hold gatherings on Monday. Since Trump is not a serious challenger and has a lot of money to burn, he hopes to use early-stage voting as a test run for his organizational skills and to increase excitement for the President’s overthrow campaign. Trump hosted a rally in Iowa last week and sent surrogacy to the state before Monday’s vote.