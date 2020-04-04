A dentist, a priest and the lost area hopes of the Dayton Flyers

IN A Great Planet, Jack and Terry Keehan would be intensely focused on TBS’s coverage of The Final Four from Atlanta this weekend.

That would be Dr. Jack Keehan of Elgin, extended a dentist in Hoffman Estates.

















































And more youthful brother Rev. Terry Keehan, pastor of the vibrant Holy Family Catholic Local community in Inverness.

In just that great entire world would the Dayton Flyers, the No. 3-rated staff in America when so substantially of typical lifetime started to splinter 3 months ago.

The Flyers and sinewy drive Obi Toppin loomed as a No. 1 seed.

They also appeared poised to offer you UD its most effective possibility at a nationwide championship because the keenly fluid Don May possibly and Co. misplaced the title recreation to sophomore Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and UCLA in 1967.

That same 12 months — 1967 — was when Dr. Jack entered the UD system.

“I caught Don May’s final year, 1967-68, when UD won the NIT,” Dr. Keehan stated.

“Freshmen were not qualified, though I performed all of my seasons with Kenny May possibly, Don’s brother.

“Below coach Don Donoher, in the three varsity many years, we built the NCAA 2 times and the NIT at the time.”

















































As for Rev. Terry — seven years more youthful — he was a really great player on a very challenged St. Viator varsity (Class of ’74) who wound up with a four-12 months scholarship to Nebraska-Omaha.

Immediately after obtaining a master’s in organizational communications, he invested close to 3 many years in pharmaceutical profits ahead of getting into the seminary in 1983.

He has been pastor at Holy Family members since 2009.

“And you have to have an understanding of, Jack was my good basketball hero when I was rising up,” Rev. Keehan mentioned.

“He was 6-foot-8 and a great athlete. Our father was an executive with Global Harvester, so Jack first touched the UD radar playing his 1st two seasons at Elder Large School in Cincinnati.

















































“Then we bought transferred to San Mateo, Calif., where by Jack totally blossomed.”

When Dr. Keehan was a senior, just one of the level guards on the Serra Significant varsity was a 5-foot-6 freshman scrapper named Lynn Swann.

An additional notable Serra alum — Class of ’95 — now lists a new Florida address below the name “Tom Brady.”

The household was transferred by Harvester to Arlington Heights in 1967.

And about this weekend?

Reported Dr. Jack: “I definitely believe UD was a Ultimate Four workforce. I attended the 50th anniversary of the university arena in December and all of us considered the opportunity was there.

“Absolutely sure we have been prejudiced. But then this crew, under Coach (Anthony) Grant just held acquiring better and greater, all the way to the suspension of the Atlantic 10 tournament.”

Rev. Terry cloaks his projection in far more ecumenical optimism:

“Of course I might like to imagine ‘yes.’

“But in the conclusion, God only understands.”

THE Death OF ED FARMER provides to an end a everyday living pushed by determination, precisely niched expertise and continually recurring touches of fate, both good and poor.

Farmer’s excellent no cost-agent winter of 1980-81 as the White Sox’s lone All-Star was undermined by a quirk of timing involving the transfer of possession from Monthly bill Veeck and companions to Jerry Reinsdorf, Eddie Einhorn and associates.

Rather than indication a multiyear deal with the Sox well worth $2 million or so, Farmer and agent Steve Greenberg wound up in arbitration, settling for a a person-12 months, $495,000 pact.

Farmer vowed by no means to participate in for the White Sox once more soon after 1981 and he didn’t.

He acquired a four-yr, $1.8 million deal from the Phillies starting in 1982 but was out of MLB by the end of the 1983 time.

As a broadcaster, Farmer was the moment named “refreshingly bland” by The Chicago Tribune.

His droll perception of humor arrived into perform during the 1981 time when he was even now an alpha presence in the Sox locker room

Supervisor Tony La Russa walked in one afternoon wearing a WLUP-FM (97.9) “The Loop” jacket, unconsciously imagining it was nonetheless going on due to the fact of the station’s 1979 sponsorship of “Disco Demolition.”

As judge of the team’s kangaroo court, Farmer fined LaRussa $20.

When La Russa the true-existence lawyer requested why, Farmer replied:

“Simply because Steve (Dahl) and Garry (Meier) are on WLS-FM now.”

Avenue-BEATIN’: These brutal layoffs at WSCR-AM (670) Thursday have been all way too endemic of the new American dread. A person rough loss was relentless digger David Schuster — a 12 months away from retirement — and now industry analysts are wondering if father or mother Entercom will decide on amongst Ron Gleason of WBBM-AM (780) and Mitch Rosen of “The Rating” to software each stations. …

News that DePaul has re-signed Dave Leitao through the 2023-24 season have left a lot of significant hearts in the remaining Blue Demons men’s basketball local community. …

Buoyant Cheryl Raye-Stout and Lisa Labuz of WBEZ-FM (91.5) crafted a marvelous piece for “All Issues Thought of” about antsy location Olympians, together with rhythmic gymnast Laura Zeng of Libertyville and wrestler Robby Smith, presently coaching at Northwestern. …

NBC and CBS — the NFL’s senior Tv set companions — will be the recipients of those people two new wild-card online games. …

Small-lived Bull Jay Williams — now with FS1 — proposed that the NBA hold its playoffs on cruise ships. (For guaranteed — and probably Bernie “Doc” Kopell and Kathie Lee Gifford can officiate.) …

And Sir Walter Ruston, on all of all those “Very best Sports activities Films Ever” lists filling empty time and place, deadpanned, “Until it consists of Pee-wee Herman profitable The Tour de France, I don’t consider any survey has trustworthiness.”

• Jim O’Donnell’s Sports activities & Media column appears Thursday and Sunday. Achieve him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com.















































