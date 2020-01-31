“A descent into constitutional madness”: legal defense of Trump’s quid pro quo in Ukraine is catching fire

As if the process of accusation south of the border is not sufficiently alienating, with its mysterious protocols, dense arguments and predictable bias, there is now a furious legal battle outside the Senate Chamber where the country’s most important constitutional experts go to Twitter and the opened pages .

High-quality defender Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, known for his famous clients, such as O.J. Simpson and Mike Tyson this week lured a verbal grenade to the Senate process of US President Donald Trump, whose blast of blasts could reach far beyond the accusation procedures.

Asked whether it mattered if there was a quid quo pro in Trump’s relief with Ukraine last August at the same time he asked the country to investigate his political rival, Dershowitz told the senators that if a president believes his re-election is in the national interest is not wrong for him to do something that benefits his own electoral interest.

“If a president does something he thinks will help him to be elected in the public interest, it can’t be the kind of consideration that results in deposition,” he told senators on Wednesday in the question and answer section of the process.

At least those words surprised the Democratic side of the Senate Chamber and a large proportion of the legal scholars watched and resonated well into the Thursday evening.

The president as king

Dershowitz’s assertion was “a descent into constitutional madness,” the chief prosecutor of the Democrats, Adam Schiff, told senators.

Cable news experts spoke about ‘a march to the monarchy’.

Dershowitz, already at odds with the legal consensus on his view that abuse of power does not fall under the high crimes that the US constitution considers indisputable, deserved contempt on both sides of the political spectrum.

Adam Schiff, the most important democrat prosecuting the Senate case, said the idea that a president can do what he wants as long as he thinks it’s in the national interest is “constitutional madness.” (American Senate TV / Reuters)

“Where his definition of intolerable crime would be too limited, this argument would protect too much against presidential misconduct,” said Jonathan Turley, a lawyer at George Washington University and the only witness the Republicans had accused at the House hearings. Criticism has delivered the deposition as “rushed and slipshod.”

“The argument becomes circular: presidents cannot be blamed for politics, but he claims that everything is politics for presidents,” he wrote in an opinion piece for USA Today.

Professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University Law School does not believe that Trump should be dismissed, but does not agree with Alan Dershowitz’s interpretation of what a president can do to promote his own election prospects. (Jacquelyn Martin / The Associated Press)

Even some of those who think that Trump has had a legitimate reason to stop military aid to Ukraine and to ask for cooperation with investigations into his political opponent fear that the President’s defense of Dershowitz could pave the way for an expansion of the executive that Trump and future presidents to pursue with political impunity.

“That is a goal-always-justify-the-argument argument that I find alarming,” said John Malcolm, vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government of the Heritage Foundation in Washington D.C.

Dershowitz reacts in a tweet storm

Dershowitz tried to tackle the firestorm in an epic 20-tweet long thread in which he tried to clarify his point.

“Presidents cannot do anything illegal to be re-elected. But their legal behavior cannot be turned into a criminal or intangible crime, just because it was partly motivated by election considerations,” he wrote.

I have not said or implied that a candidate can do anything to ensure his re-election, only that seeking election assistance is not necessarily corrupt, referring to the examples of Lincoln and Obama. Critics are obliged to respond to what I said, not to create straw men to attack.

– @ AlanDersh

His critics were not apprehensive, saying that such a defense would encourage a president who already feels that the US constitution grants him absolute immunity through his position as president and has used that justification to defy congressional investigations into his Ukrainian transactions.

“The two major controls on the president are congress control and deposition, and they are said to have been destroyed,” says Allan Lichtman, a presidential historian who argued in his book The Case for Impeachment for 2017 for the deposition of Trump.

“Dershowitz has given him coverage for this. … This cannot be more important.”

The Nixon parallel

Comparisons with Richard Nixon’s abuse of presidential power were rich in media coverage of the controversy. The 37th US president who, accused, resigned in 1974 because of his role in Watergate’s political scandal, told a journalist who asked him why he sanctioned a burglary intelligence operation: “If the president does it, it means that it is not illegal. ”

The American president Richard Nixon resigned before he could be deposed in 1974. (The Associated Press)

It is an imperfect comparison, says Corey Brettschneider, author of The Oath and the Office: A Guide to the Constitution For Future Presidents and professor at Brown University.

“Of course he said that famous rule … but he didn’t create a whole philosophy around it or defend himself that way after Watergate,” he said.

“I don’t think Trump understands the law … as a limitation of his behavior the way Nixon did.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMt8qCl5fPk (/ embed)

Trump exploded rich executive authority

The executive power has been expanded in recent decades to include both Republican and Democratic presidents, Levinson says, but not to the extent of Trump.

“We’ve never seen anything like that where you try and … in fact, the realm of the executive is exploding and using it for personal gain.”

She says that although Dershowitz has been criticized plainly by his colleagues for his interpretation of the constitution, that does not mean that his argument will not be in control, especially if it is part of a winning legal defense that results in acquittal, as expected. .

US President Donald Trump, shown Thursday at a meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, has repeatedly said that he thinks Article II of the US Constitution allows him to do what he wants as President. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

“You get some sort of direct or indirect approval if your argument is the winning one,” Levinson said.

But Malcolm warns that the argument of general interest is not the all and everyone of Trump’s defense.

“People are going to vote to condemn or acquit the president based on the whole range of arguments put forward by both parties,” he said

But if lawyers rely on the defense “what is good for me, is good for the country” in future cases to defend the president, the line between political and policy decisions can be wiped out slowly.

“I don’t think this happens in one or two administrations, but I think it’s possible that if this way of thinking is just accepted, it will really resolve,” Levinson said.

The trial could end on Friday

Against the noise and anger of the Dershowitz controversy, the trial continued on Thursday and it seems increasingly likely that it will end on Friday with a vote to acquit the president without hearing of additional witnesses after Senator Lamar Alexander, one of the Republicans who thought to consider voting with fellow moderates Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, confirmed that he would oppose the calling of additional witnesses.

Closing arguments start on Friday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a vote on witnesses and possibly a vote on dismissal.