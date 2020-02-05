A detailed sequencing of cancer genes shows specific key mutations

Cancer is a genetic disease, and a plethora of new genetic data on dozens of different types of cancer promise new ways of prevention and treatment.

Nineteen of twenty cancers can now be traced back to one or more specific genetic mutations, based on data from in-depth sequencing of thousands of whole cancer genomes, the researchers said.

“We can now identify at least one genetic change that is biologically responsible for the tumor in more than 95 percent of patients, and five to ten or more of these causal mutations, which we call driver mutations, in many patients,” said the co-chair of the Peter Campbell project. He is Head of the Cancer, Aging and Somatic Mutation Department at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in England.

On average, cancer genomes contain four to five driver mutations, researchers report.

This knowledge will help researchers and doctors develop and select precise treatments that target the specific mutations that cause cancer in individual patients, Campbell said.

These findings take us “one step further to understand the complexity of cancer,” said Dr. William Cance, medical and scientific director of the American Cancer Society.

“Ultimately, we want to tailor cancer therapy to that person’s individual cancer,” he said. “We are approaching a so-called tumor agnostic approach, which means that we want to examine the genetic makeup of a person’s tumor more closely, rather than treating every breast or colon cancer in the same way because it is this type of cancer.”

A shift in focus

Before this study, doctors were able to identify one or more genetic drivers of cancer in only about two thirds of the patients, said Campbell.

That’s because previous genetic cancer research has focused solely on the exome – the part of a person’s DNA that encodes proteins, said Dr. Lincoln Stein, head of adaptive oncology at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research in Toronto.

“This is only 1 percent of the entire genome,” said Stein, a member of the project. “Compiling an accurate portrait of the cancer genome using the exome data is like trying to put together a 1,000-piece puzzle if 99 percent of the pieces are missing, and there is no puzzle box with a complete picture to guide you.”

This project – the consortium for pan-cancer analysis of the entire genome – analyzed 2,658 complete genomes from cancer samples from 38 types of tumors. Such analysis encompasses all ways that DNA and RNA influence our personal biology.

The first results appeared on February 5 in six articles published in the journal Nature.

According to Campbell, the data shows why two patients with the same type of cancer receiving the same treatment can have completely different results, with one dying and the other surviving.

How genetics and lifestyle play a role

It depends on how different the cancer genetics of individuals compared to those of other patients and how this genetics has been affected by events throughout their lives, Campbell said. Mutations come into play, as do factors such as smoking, sun exposure, and obesity.

“We are seeing thousands of different combinations of mutations that can cause cancer and more than 80 different underlying processes that create the mutations in cancer,” said Campbell. “Some of these processes reflect the wear and tear of aging. Some reflect inherited causes. Some reflect people’s lifestyles. All of these processes shape and shape the genome during cancer development.”

Throughout our lives, people are accumulating genetic mutations due to simple living, he said. Each blood cell mutates on average every two weeks. It is important to find out which mutations are the key to cancer.

The level of genetic understanding created by this project can enable physicians to “date” cancer from cancer, essentially attributing it to the first events in a person’s life that brought them to cancer to develop, Campbell said.

“Many of the types of tumors that we examined in this project show that the first key events in cancer development are often decades before the patient has a tumor, sometimes even in childhood,” he said. “It shows that the timeframe for early intervention is much longer than we expected before this work.”

The search for precision medicine

Based on this genetic data, the researchers hope that one day a doctor will be able to enter a patient’s cancer genetics and lifestyle factors into a computer and find precise cures for his illness.

“The difficulty with cancer prevention and treatment is that there are so many ways involved in its development,” said Cance. “I see cancer as a Darwinian phenomenon where the cells can change and survive all the time.”

However, these researchers found that while mutations contribute to cancer in a variety of ways, there are still roughly the same number of genes that cause cancer and how people develop it.

“Although we have greatly increased the number of mutation events that lead to cancer, we have not dramatically increased the number of cancer-related genes or signaling pathways,” said Stein. “We found the same ways that were identified, but there are many more ways to change those ways.”

Using existing and future targeted therapies, it becomes possible to “more accurately diagnose what changes have occurred in a patient’s tumor, identify the misregulated pathways in that patient, and assign them to the therapy that is most likely and unlikely to have toxic effects “, he said.

That day has not yet come because the costs of genetic sequencing and computer processing are still too high to build the necessary comprehensive genetic data, Campbell said.

“Whole cancer genome sequencing will not be available tomorrow from an average commercial provider, but there is reason to believe that it will be more accessible within a few years than it is now and more widely available,” said Campbell.

