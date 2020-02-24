a-different-‘riverdale’-character-could-be-coming-to-‘katy-keene’-soon!

Seems like an individual on Katy Keene will be acquiring a stop by from somebody from Riverdale!

In the upcoming sixth episode, titled “Mama Said”, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is anxious about her mother coming to city to listen to her EP release and of study course assembly Alexander (Lucien Laviscount).

Josie’s mom, Riverdale Mayor Sierra McCoy, played by Robin Givens, could be producing the trip to New York from Riverdale for the episode, while her appearance is not yet 100% confirmed.

Also in the episode: With Katy (Lucy Hale) attempting to move on from KO (Zane Holtz), she once again throws herself into her perform, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her purchasers.

Pepper (Julia Chan) is confronted about what she is up to but is astonished about the proposal she gets alternatively.

Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) learns he may possibly be dropping his coveted efficiency spot at Molly’s Disaster to the winner of a drag queen pageant, so Jorge decides to enter Ginger and is stunned by his mother’s response.