While Huawei director Meng Wanzhou is preparing for the first phase of her extradition hearing, Canada is still trying to decide whether the Chinese telecom company should be part of this country’s 5G network.

But is it possible to make that decision without taking into account the fate of the two Canadians imprisoned in China after the arrest of Meng? Or the overall gloomy state of relations between China and Canada?

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, both living in China, were arrested and charged with espionage within a week of Meng’s arrest in Vancouver for an American extradition warrant for fraud. In the year since, China has focused on imports of Canadian canola and meat.

The founder of Huawei Ren Zhengfei – who is also Meng’s father – has done his best to keep his company above the battle of geopolitics, citing both a belief in the Canadian rule of law and a belief that there is no connection between Arrests of Kovrig, Spavor and his daughter.

But with Meng about to step back in the spotlight and the decision on 5G still looming, it can prove difficult to untangle things.

Professor Wesley Wark of the University of Ottawa says that both the Canadian government and Huawei face a challenge in terms of the extent to which the variety of issues revolving around the company will affect public perception.

“The government must find a way to say,” We’re going to handle the Huawei 5G case in its own dimension, and we’re not going to use it as leverage or counterattack. Against China itself, “said Wark, a national security and intelligence expert. .

Accused of lying to banks

Meng, who is Huawei’s financial director, will appear in court from January 20 for a week-long hearing that marks the first phase of the extradition process. Her appearances in court have so far been for pretrial movements and attempts to get bail.

The 47-year-old is accused of lying to banks about the connection between Huawei and a subsidiary that is accused of violating US sanctions against Iran – causing Meng’s financiers to violate US law.

Hua Wei, financial director Meng Wanzhou, leaves the B.C. Supreme Court after a hearing. Her lawyers claim that her rights were violated at the time of her arrest. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

The upcoming hearing is about the issue of double crime and whether the offense charged in the US would be considered a crime in Canada.

Her lawyers believe that since Canada does not have the same sanctions against Iran, Meng’s actions could not have resulted in an infringement. The crown will claim that fraud is fraud on both sides of the border, and that even Canadian banks are subject to US laws when money goes through the US financial system.

Meng has denied the allegations and refused to be interviewed personally.

Her father, on the other hand, has invited a steady stream of journalists to the company headquarters in Shenzhen to block US claims that Huawei is a Trojan horse for the Chinese government and cannot be trusted to build Western 5G networks.

Australia and Japan have also blocked Huawei, while Germany and the UK have not yet made a decision about the company’s participation in their 5G projects.

A decision from Canada is expected soon. The government has said little about its deliberations, but has promised that the main goal is to ensure that networks are kept safe.

The CBC had accepted an invitation from Huawei to travel to China in early January to meet Ren, but the interview was canceled on the advice of Meng’s lawyers.

Canada ‘of symbolic importance’

The cancellation followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appearance on the Salut Bonjour television show in Quebec, where he said he had urged the US not to conclude a trade agreement with China without “settling the issue of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians.”

Kovrig and Spavor have been detained in prison for over a year, have refused access to lawyers and family, but have allowed one consular visit by Canadian diplomats per month.

US President Donald Trump has said he will sign the first phase of a deal that is expected to lower rates and stimulate Chinese purchases of US goods on January 15.

The US launched a trade war against Beijing in 2018 for allegations of unfair commercial practices. The struggle has seen that both countries set rates for billions of dollars in goods.

A Huawei Canada spokesperson said the company is committed to the independence of the judiciary when it comes to legal proceedings against Meng Wanzhou. (Andy Wong / The Associated Press)

Prof. Paul Evans of the University of British Columbia School of Public Policy and Global Affairs says Canadians must “emotionally and politically” separate the three different aspects of Huawei’s involvement in Canada: the arrest of Meng Wanzhou; Kovrig and Spavor; and 5G.

“The reality is that Huawei is a company based in China, but that it was not responsible (for the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor).”

Wark says the Trudeau government can find solutions in a statement by the British intelligence and security committee last summer that says that removing Huawei from the 5G network would make the country less safe.

The statement says that the issue of security “is not about one company or one country” – but about the need to counter threats from every quarter.

To that extent, restricting the field from 5G competitors to Nokia and Ericsson – the competition from Huawei – would “increase over-dependency and reduce competition, resulting in less resilience and lower security standards,” the committee said.

“Therefore, including a third-party company – even if you are concerned about that and you have to set a higher bar for security measures within the system – will counterintuitively lead to higher overall security.”

Evans says that Huawei’s nightmare scenario would leave Canada as part of an American-led campaign to sign a “technological iron curtain” with Chinese technology companies.

“Canada is a very small part of the global activities of Huawei, but of symbolic importance and the site of research activities that are of real value to the company,” he said.

No desire to ‘make matters worse’

Alykhan Velshi, vice president of business affairs of Huawei Canada, says it is understandable for the public to combine 5G questions with trade tensions and Meng’s lawsuit.

He says the company can only rely on a clean security record in Canada, the independence of the judiciary handling the Meng case and the wisdom of politicians when it comes to diplomacy.

The founder and CEO of Huawei Ren Zhengfei is the father of Meng. He said he doesn’t blame Canada for her predicament. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)

“We are a technology company. We sell network equipment and we sell smartphones, and we try to stay as far away as possible from the non-business factors that have arisen in Canada regarding the operation of our company in this country,” he said.

“I think everyone is trying to do the same. Nobody wants to make this more complicated, because making things more complicated will only make things worse.”

“Chinese law is human”

When it comes to 5G, Wark says the Canadian government can count on a kind of negative response, regardless of what it decides.

He says that a “no” will not help Kovrig and Spavor or relations between China and Canada, and while a “yes” could ease tensions between the two countries, this will not settle Meng’s extradition case and alienate the US

“The government is really facing a difficult choice with Huawei,” he said.

“Because a lot is at stake in that decision about Huawei and 5G, the most important determining factor will not be:” How is this going to play in terms of the two Michaels? ” They just can’t afford to do it that way. “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make a decision shortly about whether Huawei will play a role in the development of Canada’s 5G wireless network. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

Both Wark and Evans say that Huawei has tried well to draw attention to the cyber security debate and to show that the company can be trusted.

In interviews, Ren said he would be willing to defy the Chinese state if he were asked to betray the interests of customers, even if this harmed the company or legal action by the government.

He told a CNN reporter that he would be willing to go to jail if it came to that.

“Chinese law is humane and guarantees adequate living conditions for senior officials and executives,” said Ren in an interview with Matt Rivers last March.

“And even if I went to jail, the circumstances would not be as bad as in some other cells. Moreover, all dinners are free, so this is not a problem for me and I am not worried about it at all.”

But then Ren can have a very different view of the Chinese legal system than Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.