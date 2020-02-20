[a-diminished-victoria’s-magic-formula-is-offered]

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret, beset by falling sales and not comfortable thoughts about its billionaire founder who has operate the firm for 5 a long time, is becoming offered.

The company’s owner, L Makes, stated that the non-public-equity company Sycamore Makes will acquire 55% of Victoria’s Mystery for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio corporation will keep the remaining 45% stake.

Shares of the parent, L Makes, slid 14.six% in premarket investing Thursday.

The promoting cost signifies a marked decline for a manufacturer with hundreds of merchants that booked about $seven billion in income previous calendar year.

Gross sales at its stores are in drop because competition is escalating and tastes are transforming. Victoria’s Mystery suffered a 12% fall in exact same-store income through the most latest holiday break season. It explained Thursday exact same-shop income declined 10% at Victoria’s Mystery through the fourth quarter.

L Models has also come less than scrutiny because its CEO, Les Wexner, has ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on sex-trafficking rates.

Wexner will phase down just after the transaction is concluded and turn out to be chairman emeritus.