A doctor who saw four people die during the day says that the ICU is like a war zone

Dr Larisa Corda said she saw several “deeply shocking cases that I hope no one else would witness” (photo: BBC / ITV)

The ICU doctor who watched the deaths of four coronavirus patients yesterday begged Britain to stay at home saying, “I really don’t know what else we can say on the front line to convince you how bad this is.”

Dr Larisa Corda, a fertility specialist who has been moved to the intensive care unit of a hospital in South London, says she has seen several “deeply shocking cases that I hope no one else will witness” in the last few days .

With each patient of Covid-19 in her brewed unit suffering from multiple organ failure, she reminded people who go out unnecessarily that their actions would lead to “potential loss of life.”

Appears after the number of deaths in the UK has increased by 938 people in just 24 hours – more growth than on the worst day of a pandemic in Italy.

Intensive Care Unit at University College Hospital in London (Photo: BBC)

Asked this morning how it feels to see people on the streets and heavy traffic on the road after her change yesterday, Dr. Corda reminded the public that “irresponsible behavior” could lead to someone losing “friend, son, grandfather, grandmother or wife ‘.

She said: “On the one hand, I understand that people are bored at home and that self-isolation is not something that someone wants to do. But at the end of the day you will be asked to stay at home and that’s all.

“You can do what you want at home, but we can’t do it, we have to come in. All these doctors and nurses will work until Easter, they have no choice.

“The consequence of someone’s irresponsible behavior – taking that car trip that they don’t have to take, leaving when they don’t have to leave – is that someone will end up in the ICU, potentially losing their lives.

“We’re not just talking about the fact that it concerns one person. This person is someone’s friend, someone’s son, someone’s grandfather or grandmother, wife, and these families have huge consequences.

“So please everyone, please think about what they are doing because I really don’t know what else we can say on the first line to convince you how bad this is and how many people are fighting and how much we are” trying to cure the situation.

“We don’t have a vaccine yet, so the only remedy, literally, is isolation and distance, and if you can do it, please, please do it and just think about what’s going on in the NHS.”

The doctor reminded people who go out unnecessarily that their actions would lead to someone “potentially losing their lives” (photo: ITV)

The number of deaths in the UK increased by 938 people on Wednesday in just 24 hours (photo: BBC)

The obstetrician said that every patient in her ward now suffers from multiple organ failure, and Covid-19 “takes control of things that we usually take for granted,” including breathing, sleeping and blood circulation.

While most are older patients with underlying medical conditions, Dr. Corda said there are “exceptions,” and she’s looking after a “strong, muscular man” in his forties who couldn’t breathe yesterday.

While the doctor says it was difficult to follow the ICU developments, she added that NHS staff feel they are just doing their duty by looking after patients with Covid-19.

Revealing that she had not heard “a lonely person complaining about hours or work,” she said: “That’s what we took our oath at the end of the day.”

It turns out that three nurses who carried garbage bags for shifts, due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), reportedly show a positive result for the presence of the virus.

Ministers are said to be preparing to extend the blockade of Great Britain until May, and advisers say the coronavirus summit could be in ten days.

