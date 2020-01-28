A dog shot by a representative at Gasparilla was recently adopted at the Pet Resource Center

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for home forever and News Channel 8 is on your side to help make this possible in the Tampa Bay area.

We’re partnering with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

More than 150,000 pets have found their home forever since 2015.

Now the animal shelters can register by filling out the online application here. Organizations wishing to participate in Clear the Shelters must complete the commitment form to ensure a proper review of all interested participants.

When registering, make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will display your shelter on the CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, and families will be driven to your shelter.

Here are the local animal shelters that offer free or discounted adoption for this event:

  1. Citrus County Animal Services – 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
  2. Humane Society of Polk County – 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven
  3. Loud Bark Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
  4. Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
  5. SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
  6. Friends of the Stray Animal Shelter – 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
  7. Pinellas County Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Street, Largo
  8. Hernando County SPCA – 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
  9. Humane Society of Tampa Bay – Allee 3607 N Armenia, Tampa
  10. SPCA Tampa Bay – 9099 130th Ave North, Largo
  11. Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
  12. St. Francis Animal Rescue – 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  13. FLUFF Animal Rescue – 11220 Park Boulevard N, Seminole
  14. Pet services in Manatee County: Palmetto Shelter – 305 25th St W, Palmetto
  15. Cat Town in Manatee County – 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton
  16. Pasco County Animal Services – 19640 Dog Patch Lane, Land O’Lakes
  17. St. Francis Society, Inc. – Pet Smart – 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa
  18. The Humane Society of the Natural Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville
  19. Hillsborough County Pet Aid Center – 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
  20. Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton
  21. Save our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL – 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater
  22. Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control Department office – 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
  23. Hernando County Animal Services – 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville
  24. Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL – 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton
  25. Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
  26. Rescue cats from Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City
  27. Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness
  28. Hands helping paws to save, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales
  29. Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo
  30. Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor
  31. Cat Haven Rescue from Tampa-Pasco County, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
  32. Cat Haven rescue from Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey
  33. Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood
  34. Rebels Rescue, 11665 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
  35. Humane Society on Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City
  36. Cat Crusaders, Inc., 6248 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa
  37. SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street, Richey New Port
  38. Rescue cats from Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico
  39. Countless Cat Rescue Inc., 3139 Duane Avenue, Oldsmar
  40. Cat Call Inc, Pet Smart 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
  41. Cat Call Inc, 11331 Damm Boulevard, Brandon

