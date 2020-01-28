A dog shot by a representative at Gasparilla was recently adopted at the Pet Resource Center

Shelters in your area
TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for home forever and News Channel 8 is on your side to help make this possible in the Tampa Bay area.
We’re partnering with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
More than 150,000 pets have found their home forever since 2015.
Now the animal shelters can register by filling out the online application here. Organizations wishing to participate in Clear the Shelters must complete the commitment form to ensure a proper review of all interested participants.
When registering, make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will display your shelter on the CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, and families will be driven to your shelter.
Here are the local animal shelters that offer free or discounted adoption for this event:
- Citrus County Animal Services – 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
- Humane Society of Polk County – 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven
- Loud Bark Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
- Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
- SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
- Friends of the Stray Animal Shelter – 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
- Pinellas County Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Street, Largo
- Hernando County SPCA – 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay – Allee 3607 N Armenia, Tampa
- SPCA Tampa Bay – 9099 130th Ave North, Largo
- Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
- St. Francis Animal Rescue – 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
- FLUFF Animal Rescue – 11220 Park Boulevard N, Seminole
- Pet services in Manatee County: Palmetto Shelter – 305 25th St W, Palmetto
- Cat Town in Manatee County – 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton
- Pasco County Animal Services – 19640 Dog Patch Lane, Land O’Lakes
- St. Francis Society, Inc. – Pet Smart – 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa
- The Humane Society of the Natural Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville
- Hillsborough County Pet Aid Center – 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
- Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton
- Save our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL – 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater
- Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control Department office – 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
- Hernando County Animal Services – 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville
- Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL – 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton
- Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
- Rescue cats from Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City
- Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness
- Hands helping paws to save, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales
- Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo
- Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor
- Cat Haven Rescue from Tampa-Pasco County, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
- Cat Haven rescue from Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood
- Rebels Rescue, 11665 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Humane Society on Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City
- Cat Crusaders, Inc., 6248 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa
- SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street, Richey New Port
- Rescue cats from Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico
- Countless Cat Rescue Inc., 3139 Duane Avenue, Oldsmar
- Cat Call Inc, Pet Smart 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
- Cat Call Inc, 11331 Damm Boulevard, Brandon