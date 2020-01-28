A dog shot by a representative at Gasparilla was recently adopted at the Pet Resource Center

Shelters in your area

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for home forever and News Channel 8 is on your side to help make this possible in the Tampa Bay area.

We’re partnering with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

More than 150,000 pets have found their home forever since 2015.

Now the animal shelters can register by filling out the online application here. Organizations wishing to participate in Clear the Shelters must complete the commitment form to ensure a proper review of all interested participants.

When registering, make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will display your shelter on the CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, and families will be driven to your shelter.

Here are the local animal shelters that offer free or discounted adoption for this event: