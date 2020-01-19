A dolittle scene involving a dragon’s butt makes people lose it

Robert Downey Jr‘S misunderstood passion project Dolittle was opened for brutal reviews this month – the general consensus is that it’s not as bad as cats, but still pretty close.

The film was criticized for its choppy cut, its weak story and the waste of a talented cast, as well as the filmmakers’ apparent fixation on fart jokes.

One scene in particular has caught the attention of the Internet – a climatic sequence in which Dr. RDJ’s Dolittle reaches into the asshole of a CGI dragon and stuffs him.

After a big fight, the title character has to determine what is going on with the dragon and realizes that he is annoyed because he has a variety of objects in his anus – assignable!

Sydney Buckwood of Weekly entertainment vividly described the scene and said:

“From real human bones to bagpipes, a lot comes from the lower half of the dragon. It’s a wild ride. But the scene doesn’t stop there – the dragon then fartes into Dr. Dolittle’s face.”

That would be one of those many fart jokes. comedian Ryan George said he had to get a few things off his chest about the movie and said:

The highlight of Dolittle is that he literally pulls bagpipes out of a dragon’s stuffed asshole. Then a polar bear uttered by John Cena exclaims: “Teamwork makes dreams come true!”

He added:

Oh yes, and after exposing the dragon’s asshole, the dragon is like “mmm, let me help you now” and for a second it looks like he’s doing something with HIS asshole, but luckily that doesn’t happen ,

– Ryan George (@theryangeorge) January 17, 2020

The reactions ranged from wild to intrigued:

io9: “don’t see DOLITTLE, RDJ fists a kite”

me: “I understand, I understand … where can I get my ticket?” https://t.co/K5iWHVrcrN

– Jellicle JelliKiernan (@KiernanRobinson) January 17, 2020

Things that actually happen in DOLITTLE

• The dolittle falls on a squirrel

• Dolittle’s animal friends anesthetize him while he seriously yells at them to stop

• Dolittle sticks a shoulder deep into a dragon’s asshole and pulls out human remains

Kids stuff!

– Luke Hicks (@lou_kicks) January 14, 2020

Even worse, The Wall Street Journal reports that the scene was actually ADDED to Dolittle after the whole thing was done, in the hope that it would break the film and attract investors.

https://t.co/ADIsm5ntNQ The scene “Dolittle sticks his hand in the ass of a dragon” was a re-shoot that investors had hoped would improve the film

– Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) January 17, 2020

One advantage is that the film seems to do better war of stars“Opening weekend in Korea:

Incidentally, the film already opened in Korea, where it defeated Star Wars, which opened the same weekend. Really. https://t.co/XMwLk2BMG7

– Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB), January 14, 2020

I definitely don’t want to see this movie, although I have to watch it right away? Weird times we live in, people.

If you want to get RDJ stabbed in the ass by a dragon, Dolittls is now in Australian cinemas.