A domestic rabbit jumps on the roofs and enters the house of the feline best friend

LONDON – A strange couple in the metropolis of London goes viral for their very unique bond.

A giant English rabbit was recorded joining his feline friend on Sunday January 5 for a good time in the town of Loughton.

Cat owner Jessie Sayce recorded the video after spotting the rabbit outside her window. Sayce said the rabbit would jump to visit his cat Leo when he was just a kitten.

“We thought it was really cute, but we didn’t think it would last, because Leo was getting older and thought he would scare the rabbit,” she said. “It started 6 months ago, and they are still very cool!”

The friendship got to the point where the rabbit infiltrated his house using the cat to look for Leo when he was not outside.

“We woke up several times and found the rabbit in the house,” she said. Sayce didn’t know how the rabbit crossed the fence until she finally captured it on video.

“He was jumping on a chair to the shelter in their backyard and jumping into our shelter to play with Leo,” said Sayce.

But they don’t always play. Sayce said that sometimes they just sit and watch the world go by.

