A dream deer hunt with Donald Trump Jr. is auctioned by a trophy hunting group

Donald Trump Jr. was convicted by animal welfare organizations for promising to win an auction winner for a seven-day hunting trip to Alaska organized by a trophy hunting group.

Trump Jr., his son and the auction winner will kill black-tailed deer and sea ducks on the yacht-based expedition, according to the auction site.

The bid for the trip had exceeded $ 10,000 at the time of writing. The auction, organized by Safari Club International (SCI), also includes trips to kill buffalos in Zimbabwe and shoot an elephant in Namibia.

The expedition is scheduled to take place in November – the same month that Trump’s father seeks re-election.

“This year we will introduce Donald Trump Jr., a man who needs no introduction and whose (sic) passion for nature makes him the number one ambassador for our way of life,” the list says.

Trump Jr. is an avid hunter who regularly publishes pictures of himself with guns on his social media.

Photos published in 2012 by the Gothamist website show him with an elephant tail, which according to the website came from a 2011 hunt in Zimbabwe.

Trump has been convicted of animal welfare groups for these past activities, and many have also criticized SCI’s sale on Tuesday.

“This hunting trip, which is advertised as a dream hunt, is nothing more than a nightmare for the Sitka black-tailed deer and sea ducks that Donald Trump Jr. is targeting and buying this sick thrill,” said Jeff Flocken, president of the Humane Society Internationally, said CNN.

He added: “Killing for fun is not moral. And it’s not conservation. Period.”

The auction coincides with the SCI Annual Meeting, which begins in Nevada on Wednesday. Trump Jr. is reported to be speaking at the event. CNN asked SCI and the Trump Organization for a comment.

SCI is fighting against the ban on trophy hunting imports around the world, arguing that trophy hunting “helps wildlife and the local economy”.

In 2017, President Trump called the trophy hunt a “horror show”. However, his government has signaled its readiness to allow imports of large game trophies “on a case-by-case” basis, and approved the import of a lion trophy last year.

The decision to allow some imports came after a public backlash after the Home Office’s fish and wildlife service lifted the Obama era restrictions on the import of elephant and lion trophies from some African countries.

Trump Jr.’s spokesman Andy Surabian told CNN: “Don is looking forward to his speech about hunting and the importance of conservation at the Safari Club Convention and is proud to have Brian Wilson on the long list of liberal Hollywood elites being able to bet he has triggered successfully. “

On Monday, Beach Boys founder Wilson asked fans to boycott a performance by his former band at the group conference. He emphatically rejects the trophy hunt.

He tweeted the link to a petition against the performance, adding that “there is nothing we can do personally to stop the show”.

