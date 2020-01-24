A drenching rain in early Saturday, which then dries out in the afternoon! Mild, even in gusty winds.

SOGGY START TO WEEKEND: Earlier in the week it looked like we would see winter rainfall this weekend, but now temperatures are likely to stay overnight in the top 30s until morning. That means we see rain that moves in overnight and increases in intensity. Moderate to heavy rain continues in the first half of Saturday before rejuvenating in the afternoon. Watch out for minor floods, especially in poor drainage areas, construction sites, smaller streams and streams. Rain is coming

It can sometimes lead to heavy rains and briefly to congestion or slight flooding, because the ground is hard due to the recent cold. Rain accumulates near 1 inch or so is possible. The winds are also increasing. The gusts are close to 30 MPH and slowly increase in the evening until Sunday. It’s a cool day, Sunday. Winds stay gusty and clouds still dominate the sunshine. A few thunderstorms or light snow showers cannot be ruled out either.

Quiet and above average at the end of January: Not much to tell for the next week. It’s still windy Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s. It’s a little cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lots of clouds and sunshine. In the lower 40s, however, the afternoon readings are still top. Morning lows are almost seasonal norms. The next system moves on Friday and brings a rain-snow mix.

