A driver believed that his skeleton passenger could drive on the HOV lane. He was wrong

This is a good time to set a basic rule:

You may use the lane for high-traffic vehicles if another person is in the front passenger seat.

No mannequin. No cutout. No body in the back.

And as Arizona officers confirmed this week, a skeleton won’t do much either.

A 62-year-old driver was spearheaded Thursday for violations of the HOV and window tint, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

“Do you think you can use the HOV track with a Skeletor shotgun? You are completely wrong. “The department tweeted.

Skeletor, a fictional character from the “Masters of the Universe” media franchise, is as scary as it sounds. The Arizona version was a little more relaxed, with a bucket hat and a cooler on its lap.

Still not good enough for these HOV privileges.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

,