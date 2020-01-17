A drop of hot water in the Pacific Ocean killed one million seabirds, scientists say

Up to a million seabirds died in at sea less than 12 months in one of the largest mass extinctions in recorded history – and researchers say warm sea water is to blame.

The birds, a fish-eating species called Common Murre, were emaciated and appeared to have starved to death between summer 2015 and spring 2016. along the North American west coast from California to Alaska

Now scientists say they know what caused it: Much of the warm sea water in the Northeast Pacific is known as a “blob”.

A year long severe marine heat wave started in 2013 and intensified in summer 2015 due to a severe weather phenomenon called El Nino that continued until 2016.

The heat wave created the blob – a 1,600 km stretch of sea that was warmed by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius. A high-pressure ridge calmed the sea water – that is, heat remains in the water without storms that help cool it down.

These few degrees of warming have devastated the region’s marine ecosystems. The production of microscopic algae that feed a range of animals, from shrimp to whale, has declined sharply. The heat caused a massive bloom of harmful algae along the west coast that killed many animals and cost millions of dollars in lost income to fisheries.

Other animals that have seen mass extinctions include sea lions, tufted puffins, and baleen whales. But none of them compared to the grumbling on the scale.

Around 62,000 deaths or deaths have been washed ashore – but the total number of deaths is expected to approach one million because only a small number of birds died at sea wash up, said researchers from the University of Washington, who study the published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday.

Most of the birds were washed up in Alaska – more than 4,600 bird carcasses per kilometer were found in Prince William Sound in the south of the state, according to the study.

The grumbling was probably starving because the blob created more competition for less small prey. The warming increased the metabolism of predatory fish such as salmon, cod and halibut – which meant that they ate more than usual. These fish eat the same small fish as the murmurs and it just wasn’t enough to walk around.

The blob devastated the Murres population. Breeding colonies across the region have had reproductive problems for years due to insufficient food, the study said. The population decline was not only dramatic, the Murres were also unable to fill these numbers.

In the 2015 breeding season, three colonies did not breed a single chick. This number rose to 12 colonies in the 2016 season – and in fact it could be even higher, as researchers monitor only a quarter of all colonies.

“The scale and extent of this failure has no precedent,” lead researcher John Piatt said in a press release from the University of Washington. “It was amazing and alarming, and a red flag warned of the huge impact that continued warming of the ocean can have on the marine ecosystem.”

The study warned that it remains unknown how long it would take for the population to recover – or whether it would even recover, “given the predicted global warming trends and the associated likelihood of more frequent heat waves.”

Several other marine heat waves have occurred in recent months. In September 2019, researchers at the University of Washington discovered a drop almost as big as the blob off the coast of the US state of Washington – and are prepared for its possible effects.

Another stain has also formed off the east coast of New Zealand. This blob is so large that it can be seen from space – it’s about a million square kilometers (400,000 square miles), an area larger than Texas.

It is particularly rare for a patch of warm sea water to be seen in such a large area, but scientists say global climate change is spreading these phenomena further.

According to a study from 2018, the number of heat wave days on the global ocean surface rose by 82% from 1982 to 2016. This is because the heat waves increase in frequency and duration, and most of the heat wave activity occurs in the North Atlantic.