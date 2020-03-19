A drug called losartan can help us beat coronavirus – BGR – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML562033880488092643607eff2617b41611%

Scientists at the University of Minnesota are testing losartan blood pressure medication to see if it can prevent COVID-19 infection or reduce symptoms.

The drug, which is a widely available generic drug, can help by blocking a spot in the cells that the virus uses.

Doctors are also testing the hydroxychlorine malaria drug to see if it can help stem the pandemic wave.

A generic blood pressure medication can ultimately help doctors fight the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease that comes from an infection. As Reuters reports, University of Minnesota scientists are trying to determine if the drug can prevent the virus from causing severe symptoms and possibly even prevent the virus from multiplying rapidly within the body.

Losartan, also sold under the brand name Cozaar, blocks a specific receptor on cells that the virus can harness. Preventing the virus from attaching to cells can dramatically change a patient’s recovery time from the virus, or even slow the spread of the pandemic as a whole. However, first, we need to know what works.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world is not surprising when looking at the data associated with the virus and our response. Highly contagious, and people infected with the virus can remain symptom-free for weeks before they get sick. During this time, the virus spreads easily and you will never know you were transmitting the disease to others.

So far, our response to the pandemic has been to test symptomatic people and issue blockades and quarantines, while advising social distancing even on those who appear healthy. However, without knowing who has it and who does not, these measures may not be enough to prevent the virus from being destroyed for the foreseeable future.

Because of this, scientists are trying to find a way to reduce the number of new cases in any way they can. In addition to testing losartan blood pressure medication, scientists are testing hydroxylchorine, an antimalarial drug, to see if it can also help prevent infections or shorten recovery time. Trials are now underway, but it may take weeks before we know the results.

If any of these drugs are effective, the next step is to make sure they are safe to use for this new purpose. This is especially true in the case of losartan, which affects blood pressure. Preventing a COVID-19 infection is not helpful if that treatment produces life-threatening side effects anyway.

As we wait to hear the results of these trials from scientists, it is important that we all follow the recommendations for social distancing and avoid large gatherings of people. If you can stay home, do so, but if not, wash your hands often and do your best to stay away from others.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

