‘A f****** sweetheart’ – CM Punk reveals what WWE winner Brock Lesnar is like exterior of wrestling

CM Punk insists Brock Lesnar is a wholly distinct guy outdoors of a WWE ring.

The Beast is a single of the most overwhelming persons in wrestling and defends his WWE Championship towards Drew McIntyre in evening two of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday.

WWE

Brock Lesnar (correct) vs Drew McIntyre (still left) is a hugely predicted match for WrestleMania 36

Considering that returning to Vince McMahon’s enterprise in 2012 just after a spell in the UFC, Lesnar has decimated many wrestlers, such as John Cena, Triple H and The Undertaker.

But Punk, who dropped to Lesnar at SummerSlam in 2013, has known as the 42-calendar year-aged ‘a f****** sweetheart’.

He explained to ESPN: “I really do not want to ruin his impression, I feel he’s a f****** sweetheart.

“This is a dude, when I bought into MMA and I still left wrestling, he was texting me, ‘Hey, if you will need any enable.’

“I’m generally kind of a standoffish man. It is challenging to open up and rely on people today in the pro wrestling planet.

WWE

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar went head-to-head at SummerSlam in 2013

“I assume Brock has received a large coronary heart, and that’s anything a lot of people today really don’t converse about.”

CM Punk is not the first particular person to recently endorse Lesnar.

Last month, former WWE Divas winner Paige exposed she is able to go to Lesnar for guidance.

She claimed: “He’s scary, he’s certainly frightening when you to start with meet up with him. He’s an overwhelming male for guaranteed.

“He’s substantial, but when you get to know him, he’s also incredibly sweet.

“If I want suggestions from him, he’ll be like, ‘yeah, guaranteed I’ll give it to you.’ He’s a actually superb aid, also.”