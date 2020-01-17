“A Fall from Grace”: Tyler Perry gets the best out of some experienced actors

The character actress Crystal Fox has been playing in the game for a long time, including her feature debut as Katie Bell in “Driving Miss Daisy” and a regular role in the TV series “In the Heat of the Night”.

Mrs Fox has finally taken on a leading role for the first time. She is at the front and center of Netflix’s legal thriller “Tyler Perry is a Fall of Grace” – and she succeeds every step of the way.

Perry is the writer, director, producer and co-star of “A Fall from Grace,” which was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios, so it would be a huge understatement to say he is the architect of the film – but much praise is also due to the amazing cast, which includes notable veterans Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad, as well as some great young actors.

“Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace”: 3 out of 4

That this film was shot in just five days just before Christmas in Tyler’s newly opened, Atlanta-based film complex is pretty crazy considering the quality of the production. (More on that later.)

But the most important thing is whether you have to spend your money (or your streaming time) on a movie. To that end, “A Fall from Grace” is a lurid treat from a thriller, with some sharp turns that you might see coming a mile away – and at least a few twists that will surely rock you back in your seat.

Of course, it’s a bit of a bumpy journey, and a handful of “revelations” come with all the subtlety of a 1970s TV detective show, but even the hokey things have their entertainment value.

When we meet Fox’s Grace Waters, she is behind bars and charged with murder. Although Grace is a pillar of the community and has never had as much as a traffic map, everyone in the city is convinced that she did it.

Bresha Webb is essentially the co-lead of the film as Jasmine Bryant, a 26-year-old in the public defender’s office who was assigned the case by her surly, no-nonsense boss Rory (Perry).

Jasmine has never tried a case. Her thing is to get the best possible plea. But the more Jasmine talks to Grace, the more Grace opens up – and the more Jasmine wonders if there is more to this seemingly open and closed case.

We learn about the events of the case in flashbacks, with Grace telling the voice-over.

Grace has never recovered from her husband who divorced her from a younger woman seven years earlier. She has a good job at a bank and she has bought her own house, but she is long past the point of believing that she will find love, and is resigned to living her days alone.

Phylicia Rashad’s Sarah, who is Grace’s best friend, doesn’t have all of that. Sarah encourages Grace to live a little, and she is especially encouraging when Grace meets Shannon (Mehcad Brooks), who is half a generation younger than Grace and immediately beaten.

Oh, Shannon has a game. He is a brilliant photographer and a beautiful, sensitive man who is built like a defensive back but talks like a poet. He is a charmer with a blue Mercedes and a seemingly bottomless wardrobe of stylish outfits. He is so kind and genuine!

It’s almost as if this guy is too good to be true.

Grace (Crystal Fox) remembers that he was romanced by the much younger Shannon (Mehcad Brooks) in ‘A Fall from Grace’. Netflix

Grace is understandably skeptical and keeps asking, “Why me?” She holds her affection for a while – but within a few months they are married.

Let’s say the honeymoon is short-lived.

As the story of Grace and Shannon unfolds, we often return to the present time. With Jasmine’s encouragement, Grace reverses her position and says she wants to go to court, much to the frustration of Jasmine’s boss, who only wants this case to disappear.

We get the mandatory courtroom scene when the judge warns Jasmine that he will keep her in contempt if she keeps pushing. And the use of settings to speed up the trial order leads to some astonishing developments, for example when the public prosecutor remarks in his final argument that about 45 eyewitnesses have testified against Grace.

FORTY FIVE? The alleged crime was not committed in a crowded coffee shop; it took place in a private home.

The five-day recording schedule probably contributed to some slightly problematic moments. At one point, Rory instructs Jasmine to do something she has already done. And in a dinner scene, one of the extras is apparently so fascinated by being in a movie that he keeps his fork at his entrance with every shot. (But even that was pretty amazing, because I noticed that I was rooting for Mister Background Extra Man to take a bite.)

On balance, the production values ​​are impressive, just like the universally strong performance of the main cast.

Bresha Webb has been in films and on TV for more than ten years, but her performance here indicates that her best work is yet to come. It would be a shock if Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad were not great.

Best of all, Crystal Fox gets its moment in the spotlight and absolutely shines.

