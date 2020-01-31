A fan on Twitter just guessed the title of Jurassic World 3

A die-hard Jurassic Park fan (no, not myself) correctly guessed the title of the sixth part of the franchise during an informal Twitter conversation.

Screenwriter and director Colin Trevorrow replied to a thread in which fans of the franchise discussed theories for the title of the film and confirmed that “someone in this thread actually understood it”.

So far, the film has been referred to simply as Jurassic World 3, and frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if they would have the numbered title again after randomly giving us Jurassic Park 3, although all other films have subtitles like The Lost World or Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow, who has been the man behind the series since its first restart in 2015, sparked speculation for the first time when he confirmed that there was indeed a confirmed title. But the man still refuses to tell us what the hell this title is.

The director confirmed that the film will Not Jurassic World: Extinction, how many fans thought. So we know what’s NOT, but that leaves us with 25 possible titles that I can linger on every day until they let us know.

You know, only 25 options. Nothing crazy.

Some of the suggestions seemed very possible because fans were convinced that A New Era and Edge of Chaos are the most likely options.

Jurassic World: a new era

– Agitador #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@agitadorFCP) January 21, 2020

Other options like Jurassic World: Survival are also not out of reach.

There was also a ton of responses that fell into the “absolutely not, but I really hopeful” category.

Jurassic World: Please buy a Mercedes

– Doctor Death (@doctordeath) January 21, 2020

Jurassic World: Finally a Dilophosaurus

– TheGamingBeaver (@AGamingBeaver) January 22, 2020

Jurassic World 3: Ellie and Alan are back and nothing else matters

– Sam ???????? (@ SamanthaJo28) January 21, 2020

Jurassic World: woman inherits the earth

– Gigaraptor (@JurassicParkOut) January 21, 2020

The sixth film of the entire franchise is expected to be released in 2021 and is called A New Era or Edge of Chaos. The team behind the film is quite excited about the plot, but we know that it will continue to grow after the events of Fallen Kingdom. So expect Velociraptors and shit to be rampant in America.

We also know that Baby Yoda fiend Laura Dern will play her role as Ellie Sadler and Sam Neill dusting off his Alan Grant boots, which in itself will be a spectacular film. fa

Production for the film is slated to begin this year in British Columbia, Malta, Pinewood Studios and Hawaii. The film is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2021.

The Hawaiian site could possibly suggest the idea of ​​bringing the animals back to some sort of tropical island to end the sixth episode of the series.

We will definitely update you as soon as the title is officially confirmed. Until then, I will only refer to Jurassic World: Woman Inherits The Earth.

