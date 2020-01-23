A fantasy alternative James Bond theme from Manchester With Love…

If Bond had come from Salford, his melody might have sounded so … Def Robot’s I Am The Weapon …

Taken from their recent double album. You are not discovered – reviewed here – Def Robot, favorites of a trio of Louder Than War writers, uploaded a video for one of the striking songs, and it’s great.

Low budget with “borrowed” iconic images of the Bond titles, cut and pasted, with added cameos from the band and rotating firearms. it fits well with the number. A moody, dramatic imaginary film score with spoken texts.

I feel like I’m in a Bond movie / Without the special weapons / I am the weapon / My own worst nightmare …

Referring to 007 and yet somehow an alternative Bond theme in itself from a parallel universe where the spy was born and raised in Manchester and suffers from self-doubt and crippling depression … It’s a powerful song, musically and stylistically – a fantasy theme from Manchester With Love.

See what you think … give it at least a full 2 ​​minutes, as it is a slow-building epic that incorporates a host of cinema-music trophies from John Barry to Morricone, Tarantino and David Lynch

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlhIlY3AvUI [/ embed]

Isn’t that great? I love the way in which the narrator, in spite of his nihilistic characteristics, decides not to end everything, but to stay because “it is better than television.”

Def Robot is not the first Manchester band with designs at Bond. Howard Devoto and Magazine recorded “Goidfinger for a b-side and wanted John Barry to produce their debut album. Later Barry Adamson of the band recorded this …

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJoDw4ZeNT4 [/ embed]

And here Devoto Bassey does….

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNUbo1anFu8 [/ embed]

I spoke with Paul Taylor from Def Robot and one of the things he said was …

Do you know who would have made a great James Bond? Mark E Smith.

Only in the north.

The track and the Def Robot album are available on Bandcamp

Def Robot makes their live debut at the Salty Dog, Northwich on Fri March 20, 2020 with a line-up with Adventures Of Salvador and Four Candles.

Related