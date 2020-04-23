A Female-Led Star Wars Sequence Is Reportedly In The Performs

There is a woman-led Star Wars series reportedly on the way to Disney+ and hoo boy, this is fascinating.

It’s been a rather handful of weeks for the amusement sector, with coronavirus swiftly placing a pin in nearly all tv and film manufacturing. But fortunately we’re at least hearing rumours of a new Star Wars project in preparing above at Disney+.

The task is still to be verified by Disney or Lucasfilm, but it will reportedly “be a female-centric series that takes put in a different element of the Star Wars timeline than other initiatives,” in accordance to Wide range.

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is reportedly serving as the writer and showrunner for the unnamed job, having said that, this is however to be confirmed by Disney.

It is unclear specifically what type of plot we could be expecting from a new Star Wars series, but followers have been fast to speculate on the web in the latest months. A preferred theory circulating on line is that a spin-off sequence for Ahsoka Tano (not too long ago performed by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian) could be in the is effective.

The rumours stick to a recent Selection report that a third time of the wildly prosperous sequence The Mandalorian is already in the operates at Disney+.

So far, there is at least two other reside-action Star Wars projects in the is effective for Disney+: a prequel to the Rogue 1 movie, and a spin-off collection focussing on the life and periods of Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by Ewan McGregor).

Disney+ is however to confirm or deny the documented new project, so it’s all just wishful wondering at this stage. In the signify time, you can satisfy your Star Wars craving with the upcoming docu-series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is established to premiere on May well 4 (Star Wars day).