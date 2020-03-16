During the Democratic primary debate last night, Vice President Joe Biden said he would choose a woman for VP under his ticket, and as I rolled my eyes, I saw other eminent feminists excited about the news. Without being harsh on my fellow feminist-faced people, I feel like I need to detail this: the standard should be more than just a woman.

During the CNN debate, Joe Biden said, “If I were elected president, my cabinet, my administration would look like the country, and I promised that I would actually appoint one, choose a woman to be vice president,” Joe Biden said during the CNN debate. “There are several women who have qualified for the presidency tomorrow. I would choose a woman as my vice president. “As the Washington Post noted, this is not exactly breaking news:” We have known for some time that Biden was leaning toward a woman. He says he would like a running mate of color and / and / or “different sex” to his other criteria: anyone can trust “

Biden says he plans to elect someone who politically agrees with him, and with that in mind, we need to be emotionally prepared for our president, Amy Klobuchar. This should not excite us beyond simply removing Trump from office. With all that is going on in our current climate and treatment sector, it has been revealed that not every sugar spoon is working as sugar to help keep capitalism down. That is why as a progressive step we should not see any female Biden’s choice for VP.

Sara Palin was the Vice President’s nominee. If anything happened to McCain, would you make him feel comfortable being president? No, he did not win because of that and arguably damaged the ticket.

I understand the importance of being a female leader, and it is a shame for the United States to extend beyond the United States, especially when we have high-skilled female candidates. Yet, not all women politicians should be treated the same; We should judge them based on their politics. Otherwise, you set someone like Margaret Thatcher a “feminist” icon.

Also, let’s not forget that once Biden said he was open to being a Republican running mate (though his chances of doing so are virtually zero). “There are some really decent Republicans who are still there, but the problem right now is that they should step in among the well-known,” he said when asked by a woman in December about the town hall. There are prominent female Republicans who can get Biden on his ticket. Will this be a yes queen moment for all of you?

Elizabeth Warren also came out as a potential vice president pick for Biden and that would push me to a level, especially since Warren got into politics to fight Biden’s policies – he would be a smart pick from Biden. But I don’t want Warren to be a running mate when he qualifies to become president, and I don’t think it is fair for a potential nominee to benefit from his knowledge.

Both are democratic names in the late 70s, whomever they choose for Vice President will be considered. But if we claim to be progressive, we should use our identity politics to anoint people who consistently vote for our values.

(CNN, via Image: Alex Wang / Getty Images)

