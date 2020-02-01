A few claim that they were pushed away because of their religion. American Airlines claims it was their body odor

A Michigan couple sues American Airlines for discrimination and claims a lawsuit alleges that an airline agent freed them from a flight for “extremely offensive body odor” and told them that “Orthodox Jews take a bath once a week.” “

Yehuda Yosef Adler and Jennie Adler say in the lawsuit that they have no offensive body odor. They accuse the airline of discriminating and slandering them based on their religion, and claim that they were embarrassed, humiliated and slandered by the incident last year.

In January 2019, the couple boarded an American Airlines flight from Miami to Detroit with their 19-month-old daughter. Within five minutes of taking their seats, the couple was approached by an agent who told them they had to get off the plane because of an emergency, such as one that occurred on January 28 at the Southern District District Court lawsuit filed by Texas emerges.

When the couple got off the plane, the agent informed them that the pilot had booted them because they had “extremely offensive body odor,” the lawsuit said. The couple said they were shocked because they had never received complaints about their body odor on flights and showered that morning, the lawsuit said.

The agent replied that he knew that Orthodox Jews had a bath once a week, according to court proceedings.

The eagles said they were upset and, despite their embarrassment, had contacted more than 20 people in the boarding school to ask if they could experience an unpleasant body odor from the family, the lawsuit said.

“Every single person … has said no,” says the complaint.

And despite several reasons to get back on board, the couple said the plane took off without them and left them without their luggage, child seat, stroller, and diapers. The Eagles claimed that they couldn’t get another flight to their destination until the next day.

At this point, the eagles were confused, deeply humiliated, disrespectful, lost, at a loss, and completely at a loss. They were extremely confused, ”says the lawsuit. “The eagles were discriminated against because of their race, religion and nationality.”

American Airlines says religion is not a factor

American Airlines denies that the incident had anything to do with the couple’s religion.

“The Adler family was asked to get off the plane after several passengers and our crew complained about Mr. Adler’s body odor,” CNN said on Friday.

“The decision was made out of concern for the comfort of our other passengers. Our team members looked after the family, provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked them the next morning on a flight to Detroit. None of the decisions our team made in dealing with this sensitive situation was based on the religion of the Eagle. “

In the lawsuit, the couple said they were picked because they were visibly Jewish. Yehuda Yosef Adler wore a yarmulke, and Jennie Adler wore a long skirt and shaytel, a wig worn by some Orthodox Jewish women after the wedding to cover their hair.

They also said in the lawsuit that the pilot was rude to them once they boarded the plane.

When Yehuda Yosef Adler got in, he said he asked the flight attendant for headphones, the lawsuit said. The crew on the flight they had been on the previous day told them to check with the court whenever they needed anything, including headphones, if they needed anything.

But the pilot, who had heard the request, replied: “I was not on this plane and we do not offer anything for free,” Adler said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also says the couple have been defamed

In addition to the allegations of discrimination, American Airlines is accused of defamation because American statements regarding the couple’s body odor have been humiliating and false in several news agencies.

“When searching for” body odor “, results with the name Adler are displayed today,” the lawsuit says.