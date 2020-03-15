A few doorways down: New (and previous) Husker assistant Dawson happy to be again in the neighborhood | Countrywide Sports activities

This is all strikingly common for Mike Dawson, and also all just somewhat distinct, too.

The Nebraska outdoors linebackers coach, rehired to Scott Frost’s team this winter, is aware of all of the ins and outs of everyday living as a Husker assistant coach.

He understands the community he wants to transfer back again into. He is familiar with the faculty district and sports activities groups he wishes his son to participate in on. He knows the relaxation of the assistant coaches, or at minimum mainly. He appreciates the personnel and the way Frost operates items.

And for all the familiarity, this is heading to be new, as well, for Dawson and his household.

Identical community, positive, but not the identical house. Same coaching staff, confident, but not the same position. Exact players, mostly, but he’ll be in demand of distinctive kinds. His office moved a few doors down.

“I’m like a boomerang,” Dawson said in his massive, booming voice as he sat down to a desk of common-wanting reporters Monday afternoon. “Throw me absent and I’ll ultimately appear back close to.”

The previous two months have been a smooth transition, but a changeover however. And it is nevertheless pretty significantly in progress — in particular on the individual entrance — as Nebraska hits what would have been Week 2 of spring ball but alternatively is in an unforeseen shutdown in the experience of the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran coach expended the 2018 season as NU’s defensive line coach right before using a task with the New York Giants, where he coached outdoors linebackers for a yr. He enjoyed it, but head mentor Pat Shurmur was fired at the conclude of the time and the workers was out the door, too.

It didn’t get very long for Frost to get in touch and for a reunion to get finalized.

“It is a minimal bit diverse I guess. I do not know how quite a few instances this condition has took place in college or university soccer wherever you go and then a year later you’re back again,” Dawson reported. “My workplace has moved a few doorways down and I have a distinctive meeting area and the (defensive line) guys, you make associations with individuals men in excess of recruiting and then getting individuals men in the area with you for a 12 months, so there is a large amount of those guys that occur more than and you get to see them. That’s portion of the reason I’m so thrilled to come back.”

Immediately after Dawson’s rehire was formal, he squandered minimal time leaping back on the road recruiting. He hit some of his common territory in the Northeast, where in the past he’s served the Huskers land gamers these kinds of as defensive lineman Casey Rogers and running back Rahmir Johnson.

“Some of the (coaches) that I have longstanding associations with particularly in the Northeast — in New Jersey and New York and things — they were being sort of guffawing, ‘You’re again all over again?” Dawson reported. “It is like driving a bicycle. You just get back on it and maintain on likely and it will get you proper again into it.”

Genuinely, the hardest element at the moment is the household changeover. Dawson’s wife and son are even now on the East Coastline and the spouse and children is back on the hunt for a home in Lincoln.

“The part that stinks, if you want to know the real offer, is it’s three many years in a row of likely via that variety of, conclusion of January, February extend the place my spouse and my son are ending faculty and we’re transitioning and advertising a household and shifting into one more house,” he stated. “After they get right here and we get it locked in, which is when that will hit. The likely back again and forth of them getting to occur again and forth, that is possibly the most stress filled portion of it.”

For now, Dawson either stays at a lodge or couch surfs. “I’ve recognized the men on the employees very long ample, and we have bought those connections exactly where they’ll say, ‘All ideal large dude, occur on. I’ll listen to you snore for a couple nights,’” he claims. “But I try not to dress in out my welcome, that’s for sure.”

He surely is welcomed again, while, by Frost and the common coaching staff. He’s breaking in a new romance with defensive line mentor Tony Tuioti, who is coaching the men Dawson applied to mentor. They have a whole lot of crossover, also, because the exterior linebackers and defensive linemen usually work hand-in-hand. If that is the greatest component of the changeover workwise, that seems like a pretty darned fantastic place to be in.

Dawson definitely thinks it is.

“It’s been a nuts 12 or 14 months or what ever it’s been,” he mentioned. “Maybe not how you attract it up, but I’m extremely fortunate. You really don’t get a good deal of second prospects in lifetime, and I’m pretty fortunate to be back again to Lincoln, back to the College of Nebraska, back with Scott.

“I’m real energized about it.”