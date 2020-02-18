[a-few-in-custody-right-after-failed-lamborghini-heist-in-wayland]

3 persons are in custody and a fourth is on the operate immediately after they broke into a luxurious car dealership early Tuesday early morning and stole two Lamborghini SUVs valued at more than $250,000 every, law enforcement stated.

Officers responded to the Herb Chambers dealership on Route 20 at all over 3 a.m. just after they have been notified of a split-in by the alarm company, in accordance to Wayland police Lt. Sean Gibbons.

“We understood entry was gained to the developing though a smashed window, they then received keys and used them to get the autos that ended up in the entrance whole lot,” Gibbons said.

As law enforcement had been en route to the dealership, Gibbons said a person officer observed the two stolen Lamborghinis and an additional car or truck velocity away collectively and was capable to halt the third automobile, which police believe the robbers made use of to get to the dealership. Two suspects have been in that car and were taken into custody.

The two driving the stolen Lamborghinis escaped, but eventually crashed into every other in Malden at all-around 8 a.m, in accordance to Malden law enforcement Captain Amirault. A person was arrested by Malden law enforcement but the other has not but been captured.

“It took us a full of five several hours to resolve the circumstance and get better the autos,” Gibbons reported.

The investigation continues to be energetic.