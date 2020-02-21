[a-few-indicted-in-federal-courtroom-for-conspiring-to-distribute-twenty,000-fentanyl-pills,-twenty-kilos-of-meth]

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 / 09: 54 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 21, 2020 / 09: 54 AM PST

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Three individuals ended up indicted Thursday in federal court docket for conspiring to distribute and possessing about 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone capsules laced with fentanyl and 20 kilos of methamphetamine.

According to court docket files, 27-year-previous Mexico resident Tirso Garcia-Valdez bought around 300 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone tablets in Kern County on Jan. 9. Fellow Mexico native Misael Garcia-Carranza, 23, drove Garcia-Valdez to the deal and was existing in the car or truck as the deal transpired.

On Jan. 30, Garcia-Valdez marketed somewhere around 2,000 of the drugs. Garcia-Carranza drove him to this deal, in accordance to the paperwork.

On Feb. 13, Garcia-Valdez, Garcia-Carranza and 37-year-old Los Angeles resident Brenda Carmona-Valdez conspired to possess with the intent to distribute somewhere around 20,000 fentanyl-laced supplements and about 20 kilos of meth, which had been seized by law enforcement.

If convicted, the defendants confront a utmost sentence of daily life in jail and a $10 million fantastic.